Tablets come in various sizes, allowing you to multitask and enjoy content at the comfort of your home, or out and about. We’ve reviewed some of the best tablets of 2024, including the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Google Pixel Tablet.

While these two devices have very little in common, a few things make each stand out on their own. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is perfect for those looking for a device on the go or at home, while the Pixel Tablet is primarily suited to be used at home, but doesn’t shy away from being picked up and carried around either. We’ve put the two tablets side-by-side and helped you determine which is better suited to your needs.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is available at most shops and carriers and directly through Samsung. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and retails for $1,000. The 512GB model costs an additional $120, and Samsung also sells a cellular 256GB model for $1,150. As for the colors, the Tab S10+ comes in two: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

The Google Pixel Tablet can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google’s online store. The base model, which features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, retails for $499. The 8GB/256GB model usually retails for $600. The Pixel Tablet comes in Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel colors.


  		• Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+Google Pixel Tablet
    SoCMediaTek Dimensity 9300+Google Tensor G2
    Display type120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti ReflectionIPS LCD, 60Hz
    Display dimensions12.4"10.95", 16:10
    Display resolution2800 x 17522560 x 1600
    RAM12GB8GB
    StorageUp to 512GB, microSD support up to 1.5TB128GB or 256GB
    Battery10,090mAh7,020mAh
    Charging speed45W15W wired
    Charge optionsWiredWired
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    SIM supportSIM, eSIM (5G model only)No
    Operating SystemOne UI 6.1.1, Android 14Android 14
    Front Camera12MP8MP, f2/0
    Rear Camera13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide8MP, f2/0
    Cellular connectivity5G (Sub-6/mmWave)No
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 6
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.2
    Dimensions185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm258 x 169 x 8.1mm
    Weight571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G)493g
    IP ratingIP68None
    ColorsMoonstone Gray, Platinum SilverPorcelain, Hazel, Rose
    StylusS Pen includedNo
    Price$1,000From $400
Three windows simultaneously open on the Galaxy Tab S10+
A powered-on tablet on a stand, sitting on a table in front of a window
Design

Premium feel and design

In terms of design and feel, both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Pixel Tablet feature a premium build quality, with an aluminum frame and rear panel with a glass front. The main difference between the two devices is their size and design, as well as the bezels.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ measures 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6mm, and it’s significantly thinner than the Pixel Tablet at 258 x 169 x 8.1mm. The Galaxy is smaller by every measurement, but the thinner profile helps make it slightly more portable – ideal for the times when you want to shove it in your backpack and forget about it. However, it weighs significantly more than the Pixel Tablet.

The Tab S10+ weighs 571 grams, whereas the Pixel Tablet weighs 493 grams. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the Samsung tablet is much larger in footprint, and it’s worth noting that the additional 70 grams will not make or break the overall experience for a device that’s this thin and portable.