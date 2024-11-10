Made for the fans Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ offers massive refinements over its predecessor. It features a 12.4-inch AMOLED display, the S Pen stylus in the box, and a powerful chipset. It also includes new AI features that help you be more creative and get work done faster and more efficiently. Pros Large and beautiful display Snappy performance Great battery life Cons It could do with a newer design A bit expensive $977 at Amazon

Tablets come in various sizes, allowing you to multitask and enjoy content at the comfort of your home, or out and about. We’ve reviewed some of the best tablets of 2024, including the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Google Pixel Tablet.

While these two devices have very little in common, a few things make each stand out on their own. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is perfect for those looking for a device on the go or at home, while the Pixel Tablet is primarily suited to be used at home, but doesn’t shy away from being picked up and carried around either. We’ve put the two tablets side-by-side and helped you determine which is better suited to your needs.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is available at most shops and carriers and directly through Samsung. The base model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and retails for $1,000. The 512GB model costs an additional $120, and Samsung also sells a cellular 256GB model for $1,150. As for the colors, the Tab S10+ comes in two: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

The Google Pixel Tablet can be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google’s online store. The base model, which features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, retails for $499. The 8GB/256GB model usually retails for $600. The Pixel Tablet comes in Porcelain, Rose, and Hazel colors.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Google Pixel Tablet SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Google Tensor G2 Display type 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection IPS LCD, 60Hz Display dimensions 12.4" 10.95", 16:10 Display resolution 2800 x 1752 2560 x 1600 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage Up to 512GB, microSD support up to 1.5TB 128GB or 256GB Battery 10,090mAh 7,020mAh Charging speed 45W 15W wired Charge options Wired Wired Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM (5G model only) No Operating System One UI 6.1.1, Android 14 Android 14 Front Camera 12MP 8MP, f2/0 Rear Camera 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide 8MP, f2/0 Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm 258 x 169 x 8.1mm Weight 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G) 493g IP rating IP68 None Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Stylus S Pen included No Price $1,000 From $400

Design

Premium feel and design

Close

In terms of design and feel, both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Pixel Tablet feature a premium build quality, with an aluminum frame and rear panel with a glass front. The main difference between the two devices is their size and design, as well as the bezels.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ measures 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6mm, and it’s significantly thinner than the Pixel Tablet at 258 x 169 x 8.1mm. The Galaxy is smaller by every measurement, but the thinner profile helps make it slightly more portable – ideal for the times when you want to shove it in your backpack and forget about it. However, it weighs significantly more than the Pixel Tablet.

The Tab S10+ weighs 571 grams, whereas the Pixel Tablet weighs 493 grams. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the Samsung tablet is much larger in footprint, and it’s worth noting that the additional 70 grams will not make or break the overall experience for a device that’s this thin and portable.