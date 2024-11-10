Samsung's best this year Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ The Galaxy Tab S10+ is Samsung’s latest flagship tablet. It features MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, Android 14, and a 10,090mAh battery. Pros Solid performance IP68 dust and water resistance Software updates for seven years Cons Not enough upgrades Expensive $977 at Amazon

Samsung's latest Plus model in the Galaxy Tab S series brings some notable improvements, including an updated chip and the promise of software updates for seven years. However, it still shares many features with its predecessors, including the Galaxy Tab S8+. So, if you already own the Tab S8+, does upgrading to the Galaxy Tab S10+ make sense, or should you wait for another generation or two? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Tab S10+ costs $1,000 for the base 256GB model and $1,120 for the 512GB model. You can also buy it in a 5G variant that comes with 256GB storage and has a price tag of $1,150. The Tab S10+ is widely available, and its 5G variant can also be purchased from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

The Galaxy Tab S8+, introduced in 2022, had a launch price of $900 for the 128GB model and $1,000 for the 256GB model. The 5G models were expensive, adding $100 for the 128GB variant and $50 for the 256GB variant. As the S8+ is over two years old, it's harder to find in a new condition, and you'll mostly get refurbished and used options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display type 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection 120Hz, Super AMOLED Display dimensions 12.4" 12.4" Display resolution 2800 x 1752 2800 x 1752 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage Up to 512GB, microSD support up to 1.5TB Up to 256GB, microSD support up to 1TB Battery 10,090mAh 10,090mAh Charging speed 45W 45W Charge options Wired Wired Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM (5G model only) SIM, Nano-SIM (5G model only) Operating System One UI 6.1.1, Android 14 One UI 4.1, Android 12 Front Camera 12MP 12MP Rear Camera 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide 13MP primary, 6MP ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) 5G (sub-6/mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm 285 X 185 X 5.7mm Weight 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G) 567g (Wi-Fi), 572g (5G) IP rating IP68 No Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold Stylus S Pen included S Pen included

Design and display

A familiar design with minor tweaks

Although Samsung has largely kept the Galaxy Tab S10+ design the same as the Galaxy S9+, it's slightly different from the Tab S8+. Instead of a large black bar that stretches vertically on the back to include the rear cameras and the S Pen slot, the Tab S10+ has the rear cameras separate from the S Pen even though both are still aligned. Otherwise, both have thick bezels on the front to make them easier to hold, an aluminum frame, and an aluminum back.

However, the new Tab S10+ is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't claim any IP rating for the Tab S8+. Plus, the S10+ uses Samsung's Enhanced Armor aluminum, whereas the Tab S8+ has regular aluminum. That said, there is no word on exactly how much more durable the Enhanced Armor Aluminum is than the regular. The Tab S10+ is also slightly thinner than the Tab S8+. However, the Tab S8+ is about four grams lighter than the S10+.

Samsung has kept the same display as the Tab S8+ on the Tab S10+, which isn't bad. It's an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the display produces vibrant and lifelike colors with inky blacks. Although this display on the tablets uses a protection glass, there is no word on exactly which protection glass Samsung used on the Tab S10+. The Tab S8+ is confirmed to feature Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Moreover, you get an under-display fingerprint sensor on both slates.

Software

The same software experience

Tab S8+ with three apps running in multi-window.

The Galaxy Tab S10+, as you can expect, has Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. You get the same Android version and One UI iteration on the Galaxy Tab S8+ today, despite the fact that it was released with Android 12; it has received the Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 updates. So, you pretty much get the same software experience on both slates, including Galaxy AI features. Meaning, you get reliable software with enough tools to get the most out of the giant screen and deliver a good multitasking experience.

But the Galaxy Tab S10+ has a much longer software support period. The company has promised to release Android and security updates for seven years. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S8+ will only get Android OS updates for four years and security patches for five. And it has already received two major Android updates. So, it'll only get one or two more.

Performance and battery life

MediaTek doesn't disappoint

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is a departure from the last few Tab S series generations because it includes a MediaTek chip. It's powered by the Dimensity 9300+ processor, which is quite powerful and delivers a responsive and snappy experience. Whether you are browsing social media apps, enjoying a Netflix binge, or playing graphic-intensive games, the processor won't disappoint you. It's aided by 12GB of RAM, which keeps running smoothly and will come in handy with future Android and Galaxy AI versions.

The Tab S8+ is packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Although a couple of generations old, this chip is pretty capable and will easily handle most things you throw at it. That said, a newer chip in the S10+ undoubtedly makes it more future-proof than the S8+. Also, the S8+ only has 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S8+ have a 10,090mAh battery, providing a similar multi-day backup. Both tablets also support 45W fast charging, ensuring you can quickly top up your device when needed.

In other highlights, Samsung includes an S Pen with the Tab S10+ and the Tab S8+. The S Pen included with the S10+ has a lower latency of 2.8ms compared with the 6.2ms latency of the S Pen bundled with the Tab S8+. Thus, the S10+ S Pen will be more responsive when doodling, drawing, taking notes, or doing pretty much anything.

Moreover, the tablets have Wi-Fi 6E, a microSD card slot, quad speakers, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

Camera

Not much to admire here

Although Samsung has carried over the same 13MP wide-angle primary shooter from the Tab S8+ in the Galaxy Tab S10+, the ultrawide camera has seen a resolution upgrade from 6MP to 8MP. Still, the Tab S10+ and the Tab S8+ cameras are far from the company's best.

Don't expect too much from either rear camera. They are fine for document scanning and occasional photos in crunch situations. But you'll always be better served by your phone's camera.

The front 12MP snapper also remains the same between the two tablets. It's decent enough for video calls. Otherwise, there is not much else to note about the cameras on either tablet.

Which is right for you?

If you plan to buy a new tablet today and are not coming from the Galaxy Tab S8+, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is an easy choice. It's a powerful high-end tablet that delivers snappy performance, promises Android updates for seven years, and has good battery life. It also packs a gorgeous display, a handy S Pen, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

However, if you already own the Galaxy Tab S8+, the Tab S10+ doesn't make a strong enough case for an upgrade. Unless you are facing issues with the Tab S8+, you can wait for another generation and get better value for your money. The Tab S8+ has a capable processor and a beautiful display and will likely receive two major Android updates. You also get the same battery and software, including Galaxy AI, as the Galaxy Tab S10+.