The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 lineup debuted in September of this year with two giant tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. A regular Tab S10 may or may not come later, but for now, you have these two options from the South Korean giant for your premium tablet needs .

As you'd expect, both tablets share many features, however, there are some notable differences. So, which of the two makes more sense for you? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S10+ carries a price tag of $1,000 for the base 256GB Wi-Fi only model. There is also a 512GB Wi-Fi only model, which costs $120 extra. If you want cellular connectivity, you can only get it with the 256GB model for $1,150.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,200 for the 256GB model. The 512GB and 1TB variants cost $1,320 and $1,620, respectively. Sadly, Samsung doesn't offer the 5G version in the US.

Both tablets are widely available via the usual suspects, including carrier stores in the case of the Galaxy Tab S10+.

Here's a look at the raw specifications of the two models.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Display type 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection Display dimensions 12.4" 14.6" Display resolution 2800 x 1752 2960 x 1848 RAM 12GB 12GB, 16GB Storage Up to 512GB, microSD support up to 1.5TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, with microSD support up to 1.5TB Battery 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Charging speed 45W 45W Charge options Wired Wired Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM (5G model only) SIM, eSIM (5G model only) Operating System One UI, Android 14 One UI, Android 14 Front Camera 12MP 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4mm Weight 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G) 718g (Wi-Fi) IP rating IP68 IP68 Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Stylus S Pen included S Pen included Price $1,000 $1,200

Design and display

It's mostly about the size difference

The Galaxy Tab S10+ and the S10 Ultra have the same overall design and build quality, which include a glass front, an aluminum back, and an aluminum frame.

However, a few subtle differences set the two tablets apart. For example, the Tab S10 Ultra has visibly smaller bezels and a notch to house its two selfie shooters, while the Tab S10+ packs its single selfie shooter in the thick bezel. The Tab S10 Ultra is also bigger and significantly heavier than the S10+, but neither tablet is really compact. Both tablets are also rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and use Enhanced Armor aluminum for durability.

On the display front, Samsung has used OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. While the Tab S10+ has a 12.4-inch screen, the Tab S10 Ultra features a 14.6-inch display. Both displays support HDR10+ and are S Pen-ready, which is included in the box.

As expected from Samsung, the displays on both tablets are nothing short of fantastic, delivering vibrant and lifelike visuals. The anti-glare finish and 120Hz refresh rate further enhance the viewing experience, making these tablets a joy to use in any environment.

Software

The same reliable One UI

The Tab S10+ and the Ultra are identical when it comes to software, as both tablets run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, and you also get the same features, including Galaxy AI enhancements.

These are the first tablets from the company to get Galaxy AI out of the box and include tools like Note Assist, Chat Assist, Interpreter, and so on. You also get features like Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Note Assist, and PDF Overlay Translation. Moreover, the company has included a dedicated AI key on the optional keyboard dock for both tablets, and you can trigger the Galaxy AI assistant using the S Pen button.

Overall, the software experience is great, and the One UI has plenty to make the most of the giant screens.

The two tablets will also get software updates for seven years, like the company's flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones, so you're all set to keep these tablets for a long time.

Performance and battery

MediaTek slays with a responsive experience

One of the biggest departures from the previous Galaxy Tab S-series in the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra is the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

However, this doesn't impact performance, and if you have any doubts about the capabilities of the Dimensity 9300+, you can put those to rest; both tablets are responsive, snappy, and can easily handle anything you throw at them, including popular graphic-intensive games.

As huge tablets, the S10+ and the S10 Ultra house big batteries that provide a multi-day backup. The Ultra, the bigger of the two, has a larger 11,200mAh battery, whereas the Plus model has a 10,090mAh battery. You won't be disappointed in the battery, regardless of the tablet you choose.

That said, the charging support isn't the fastest, but you still get 45W Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. With a compatible 45W charger, you can juice up either tablet in under two hours.

In other highlights, the Ultra model supports Wi-Fi 7 , whereas the Plus model has Wi-Fi 6E . Unless you own a Wi-Fi 7 router , this upgrade in the Ultra will not impact the tablet's performance. Moreover, both tablets have a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, quad speakers, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

As mentioned, Samsung ships the S Pen with both slates, and it works flawlessly. Drawing with S Pen is accurate, and there is very little latency. If you like to create content on your tablet, you'll feel right at home.

Cameras

Only good for scanning and occasional snaps

Cameras are the least important feature of a tablet, and as such, the two rear shooters included in the Tab S10+ and the S10 Ultra have nothing to write home about. The snaps taken using the 13MP primary and 8MP ultrawide cameras have a lot of noise, even in well-lit environments. Mostly, these cameras are fine when you don't have a smartphone nearby or just need to scan a document. However, don't expect a lot from them.

The S10+ has a 12MP ultrawide shooter on the front for your video call and selfie needs. It has nothing particularly exciting, but it's good enough for Zoom calls or occasional selfies. The S10 Ultra also adds a second 12MP wide-angle shooter on the front, which performs similarly.

Which should you buy?

The decision to pick between the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra primarily comes down to size and cellular connectivity. For most people seeking a large-screen, premium tablet, the 12.4-inch display of the Tab S10+ is more than enough. The tablet also lets you pick a cellular version and is cheaper than the Ultra.

Otherwise, you get the same software, SoC, and build quality as its more expensive sibling. So you aren't losing out on anything significant by going with the Tab S10+.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a solid alternative for people who want Samsung's biggest premium tablet. It delivers solid performance, has a bigger battery than the Plus model, and includes a second front camera. It also has slimmer bezels, a gorgeous display, reliable software, and impressive build quality.