While Samsung continues marching on with its (possibly ill-thought-out) Fan Edition series of smartphones, it's also unveiling a pair of new flagship tablets today. The Galaxy S10 series breaks tradition in quite a few ways. It's the first time in years Samsung has left behind its usual 18-month window between Tab S upgrades, as well as the very first time that the 11-inch model has been excised altogether. What's left are two extra large, extra expensive tablets that might leave consumers hoping for deals on last-gen models.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra are sequels to their respective Tab S9 models first launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 last summer. Even as far as tablets are concerned — never the most exciting of upgrades, to be sure — these models seem like slim refreshes, keeping practically every spec unchanged with just a couple of exceptions. If you're a Tab S9 owner — or frankly, a Tab S8, or perhaps even Tab S7 owner — you can probably stop reading here, as it's near impossible to recommend this sort of purchase compared to what you already own.

In no particular order, here's a list of every spec unchanged from the Tab S9+ or Tab S9 Ultra to their new Tab S10 counterpart: display size and resolution, chassis length and width, IP68 water and dust resistance, storage and RAM allotment, battery capacity, S Pen support, main and rear camera resolution, and the on-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Phew.

A new chipset is the big change this year

Goodbye Qualcomm, hello MediaTek

Close

That does leave us with a few changes. Both models are a fraction of a millimeter slimmer and a few grams lighter: 10 grams for the Plus, 14 grams for the Ultra. The Ultra now supports Wi-Fi 7, as opposed to Wi-Fi 6e on the Tab S10+, should you have a fancy, expensive router that supports it. You'll find some very minor design changes too, most notably a swap to Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver for the colors, as well as a new dedicated Galaxy AI key on the optional keyboard cases.

Perhaps most notably, though, is a shift away from Qualcomm processors. Both of these chips are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs, which — at least in benchmarks — should rival what you'd expect from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It's a surprising decision to see Samsung moving away from its usual chipset partner without making a move to in-house Exynos chips, but it shouldn't make much of a difference in day-to-day use. Of course, we'll reserve final judgment for our reviews — stay tuned.

Even for tablets, this is a very boring year-over-year upgrade, one that seemingly exists to swap chip manufacturers rather than to lure any recent Galaxy Tab buyers into upgrading. If Samsung's entire portfolio of products is starting to feel a little stale, the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are, perhaps, our most damning examples. Still, if you're due for a tablet upgrade, both are available starting on October 3rd, starting at $1,000 for the 12.4-inch model and a whopping $1,120 for the 14.6-inch model. If you're looking for an 11-inch slate, you'll need to stick to the Galaxy Tab S9 or the cheaper Tab S9 FE.