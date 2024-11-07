Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $977 $1000 Save $23 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ isn't a huge improvement over its predecessor. It keeps plenty of what we liked about that model, including its 12.4-inch AMOLED display and its bundled S Pen, but swaps out a Snapdragon chip for MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+. It also has a greater focus on AI, with a dedicated key on its optional keyboard cover. $977 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10+ was recently crowned our top-pick when it comes to Android tablets for 2024. And while the brand delivers an ultra-refined tablet experience, it did make one drastic change this year by only introducing two tablets instead of the usual three. Ditching the previous year's entry-level tablet, we're left with only two options, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. And while we love the Galaxy Tab S10+, it does come in with a pretty hefty price tag, starting at $1,000.

Of course, it's worth every single penny if you're someone that wants a high-end tablet that can really do it all. But we'd rather you not pay full price if you don't have to, which is why this recent deal from Amazon could be right up your alley. For the first time, we're seeing a small discount on the tablet that knocks $23 off. Now, it's not the biggest discount, but something is better than nothing if you're looking to buy. So grab it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+?

When it comes to the things we love about this tablet, it's got a fantastic display, great battery life, and the performance is top-tier. And when it comes to the design, the Galaxy Tab S10+ looks absolutely stunning with its refined look and Samsung's use of choice materials.

As far as the hardware goes, the Galaxy Tab S10+ features a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz. Furthermore, it's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor that's paired with 12GB of RAM and has 256GB of internal storage.

You'll be able to get all-day use from the tablet's 10,090mAh battery, and will be able to quick charge up to 45W using the device's USB-C port. When it comes to cameras, the rear packs a 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide camera, while the front has a single 12MP camera.

The device offers protection from the elements as well, with an IP68 rating, and delivers a fantastic software experience with One UI 6.1 running on top of Android 14. Of course, this wouldn't be a proper release in 2024 if it didn't include some AI magic, so this tablet does offer access to Samsung's Galaxy AI tools.

The Galaxy Tab S10+ also includes an S Pen stylus, which is great if you're someone that likes to jot down notes or illustrate your ideas. If you want to take your productivity up a notch, you can even attach a keyboard, which will allow you to hammer out walls of text as if you're using a laptop.

With all that said, this is the best price we've seen on this tablet outside of preorder promotions and trade in offers. So if you've been itching to get your hands on Samsung's latest tablet, this deal is going to be your best option.

Of course, if you're looking for something similar but don't want to spend as much, we recommend going with last year's Galaxy Tab S9+, which can now be had from Amazon for just $644.