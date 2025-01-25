Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $834 $1120 Save $286 If you're looking for a tablet that can do it all, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is going to be for you. Right now, you can score a major discount that drops it down to its lowest price yet. $834 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+. It's one of the best Android tablets that you can buy, featuring a large and vibrant screen, premium design, and great performance. The only problem is that it costs quite a bit, with a regular price that starts at $1,120.

While expensive, we've luckily seen some great discounts on this tablet over the past few months. But this recent promotion is the best we've seen so far, falling to its lowest price yet at just $834. That's a whopping $366 off MSRP, which is a huge chunk. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Galaxy Tab S10+?