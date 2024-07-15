Summary Samsung may launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October 2024 to compete with Apple's iPad lineup.

Rumors suggest the Tab S10 may drop the standard model, but keep the Plus and Ultra versions with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

The possible release of the Galaxy S24 FE alongside the Tab S10 raises excitement for Samsung fans.

It's only been a few days since the Samsung July Unpacked event, where we saw the new foldables, wearables, and earbuds from the brand, but leaks about upcoming Galaxy devices keep coming. A recent rumor suggested that the next-generation Galaxy Tab S10 series could arrive sooner than expected, and now a new leak has revealed the potential release date.

According to Max Jambor on X, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. Initial rumors suggested that Samsung might delay the launch until 2025, which would've aligned with Samsung's typical 18-month cycle between flagship tablet launches. However, it seems that to compete with Apple's latest iPad lineup, Samsung is moving up the Galaxy Tab S10 series launch to October 2024.

Another Samsung Galaxy smartphone could launch alongside Tab S10

Moreover, it appears that the Galaxy Tab S10 series won't be the only device Samsung will launch. According to another tweet by Max Jambor, Samsung could also release the long-rumored Galaxy S24 FE alongside the Tab S10 series. However, Max's tweet does not confirm whether the Galaxy S24 FE will definitely arrive with the next flagship tablet series.

Recent leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10. According to a rumor, the Galaxy Tab S10 will feature a similar design to the current Galaxy Tab S9 series. Another rumor claims that Samsung might drop the standard model in favor of only Plus and Ultra models for the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

As for the chipset, some sketchy rumors suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 could feature MediaTek processors instead of Snapdragon or Samsung's Exynos chips. This, however, feels unlikely. We expect the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, which is also rumored to launch in October, to power the upcoming flagship tablet series.