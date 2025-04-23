Summary Samsung is reportedly preparing to release a budget variant of the Galaxy Tab S10 called the Tab S10 Lite.

The Tab S10 Lite is expected to feature Samsung's Exynos 1380 5G processor.

Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab S11 series, with plans to skip the Plus model and launch the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets on the market. The company launched its Galaxy Tab S10 series last year, but one notable omission from the lineup was the baseline Galaxy Tab S10. So far, the Tab S10 series only includes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Tab S10+. It now looks like Samsung is preparing to expand the series, but not in the way you might expect.