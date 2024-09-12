Key Takeaways Samsung might launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series on September 26.

The leak also details the tablet's European pricing: Tab S10+ starts at 1119 euros, S10 Ultra at 1339 euros.

The tablets should launch running One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14.

Samsung is the lone Android manufacturer making ultra-large flagship tablets. With their stunning, beautiful OLED screens, it's not surprising that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series is among our top picks for the best Android tablets. All rumors point to the Korean company preparing to launch its 2024 flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, in October. A new leak has now provided a more concrete release date.

Contrary to initial reports, German blogger Roland Quandt — known for his last-minute accurate retail leaks — claims Samsung's next flagship tablet lineup will debut on September 26. The Korean company will likely make its new tablets official through a press release instead of holding an Unpacked event.

In another post on X, he revealed the alleged European pricing of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra. Prices for the former will start from 1119 euros, with the top-end variant featuring 5G connectivity and 512GB storage supposedly costing 1389 euros (via WinFuture).

The Tab S10 Ultra will cost 1339 euros, with the base variant packing 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The higher-end model with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and 5G connectivity will purportedly retail for a whopping 1909 euros. These are the same prices Samsung charges for the Tab S9+ and S9 Ultra. But since there's no regular Galaxy Tab S10 this time, you will have to spend more to get Samsung's upcoming flagship tablets.

The US pricing of the Galaxy Tab S10+ has already leaked, indicating it will cost the same as its predecessors, with prices starting from $1,000.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series will be all about a spec bump

Close

Samsung will seemingly stick with the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" formula for the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup. Leaked renders of the Ultra model suggest it will look exactly like its predecessor, packing a 14.6-inch display with a dual-camera setup in the notch. The only notable change appears to be the dual USB Type-C ports.

The internals will get the main upgrades, switching to MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ SoC and 45W fast charging support. Given the late September announcement, Samsung's upcoming tablets should run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 with access to Galaxy AI features.