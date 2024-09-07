Key Takeaways Samsung will include a dedicated Galaxy AI key on the Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard covers, as per a new leak.

The company will reportedly remove the existing language selector key in favor of the Galaxy AI button.

Rumors suggest Samsung will release the Galaxy Tab S10 by October, with only Plus and Ultra models expected to break cover.

In addition to making some of the best Android tablets you can find today, Samsung also produces decent keyboard cases designed for tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 series or the more recent duo of Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets. It's now coming to light that Samsung could be prepping a crucial change for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series' keyboard cases, which many would agree was always on the cards.

According to info revealed by German tech publication Winfuture, Samsung plans to include a Galaxy AI key on the Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard cases/covers (via SamMobile). The company will reportedly add this Galaxy AI button in place of the existing language selector button (Lang) on Samsung keyboards. Winfuture even created a mockup of what this new addition could look like by modifying an image of the Galaxy Tab S9's keyboard folio case.

Instant access to the magic of Galaxy AI

Close

All we know right now is that Samsung plans to implement the Galaxy AI key in its upcoming keyboard cases. Exactly what function this key would perform, however, is still a mystery. It's likely that the company will let Galaxy Tab S10 owners customize this new button, given that there are multiple equally useful Galaxy AI functions out there.

It's worth remembering that Samsung won't be the first to offer a dedicated AI button on its keyboards, as we've already seen the Microsoft Copilot button being built into select Windows 11 computers and third-party keyboards. For now, the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S9 series are the only Samsung tablets that support Galaxy AI.

This year's Galaxy Tab S10 launch will be different from others, with early reports suggesting that Samsung could skip the base model of the lineup, launching only the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra instead. There could also be a bit of a shakeup in the hardware department, with rumors indicating the tablets will come equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a big shift from the Qualcomm-made SoC used in last year's Tab S9 series (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2).

Meanwhile, another recent leak has revealed 45W fast wired charging support on the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is unchanged from last year's models. There's still no confirmed timeline for the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, although a rumor in July suggested the company could release the two tablets by October.