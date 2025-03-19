Summary
- Samsung is focusing on its mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE series with two models, including a larger version.
- Upgrades include larger screen sizes, S Pen support, Exynos 1580 chipset, and fast 45W USB-C charging.
- Pricing for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series in Europe ranges from €579 to €849, with varying storage and 5G options.
While Samsung may have forgotten about the base model in its Galaxy Tab S10 series — offering only the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra — the company isn't neglecting its mid-range FE tablet lineup. Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, and now, thanks to a major leak, we have our first look at the tablets along with their full specs and pricing.
The leak comes from reliable tipster Roland Quandt (via WinFuture), who has not only given us a first look at the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+, but has also provided detailed specs and expected pricing. As with the previous generation, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will consist of two models: the standard Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the larger Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. But this time, the bigger model is getting a major upgrade, making it a stronger competitor to the newly launched iPad Air.
While the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ had a 12.4-inch display, Samsung is bumping up the screen size on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ to 13.1 inches, with a 2880 x 1800 resolution. Meanwhile, the regular Tab S10 FE will keep its 10.9-inch size with a 2304 x 1440 resolution. While Quandt didn't confirm the panel type, given that these are mid-range tablets, they're likely to feature IPS LCDs rather than OLED. The good news is that both models will support the S Pen.