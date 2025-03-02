Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ tablet has leaked in high-resolution renders and a video.

The tablet will feature an aluminum body, but with a larger 13.1-inch screen and reduced overall thickness.

It's unclear when Samsung intends to release the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series, though a launch in the second half of the year is likely.

Samsung's Fan Edition (FE) devices sit just below the company's premium offerings, with the most recent inclusion in the lineup being the Galaxy S24 FE. We've known about Samsung's plans for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series since November last year, while a recent leak told us a bit about the Plus model and some of its hardware attributes. We're now getting our very first look at this tablet courtesy of an extensive leak.

A collaborative leak from OnLeaks and SammyGuru has revealed high-resolution renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, which as we've learned already, could sport a larger 13.1-inch display. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, by comparison, packs a 12.4-inch screen. This leak also mentions the larger display, but there's still no clarity on whether Samsung will outfit them with AMOLED screens or retain the LCD panels.

Based on this info, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will be larger than the Galaxy Tab S10+, which features a 12.4-inch screen, but will be smaller than the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra's gargantuan 14.6-inch display.