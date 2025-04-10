Summary The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are available starting today on Samsung's website, as well as through national retailers and carriers, priced at $500 and $650, respectively.

The new tablets are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1580 chipset, offering smooth performance and improved battery life for daily tasks and gaming.

They come with AI features, pre-installed productivity and creativity apps, and offer premium display options, all available in three colors and multiple storage variants.

Android tablets, including those from Samsung, have long been underrated and overlooked. Meanwhile, all the attention they deserve has been overshadowed by none other than Samsung's biggest competitor, Apple. Giving credit where credit is due, iPads are excellent. In fact, I’ve been using an iPad Air and an Apple Pencil for nearly three years for all my college note-taking, purely because of how well the ecosystem integrates with my workflow and the overall experience.

There's a major caveat, though — iPads are incredibly expensive. While most students gravitate toward a tablet for its portability rather than a traditional laptop, they are often on a tight budget. Although there are many cheap Android tablets out there, Samsung’s prices sometimes match or even exceed the cost of iPads. Take the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra, for example, which start at $1,000 and $1,200, respectively.