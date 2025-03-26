It’s no secret that smartphones have continuously gotten bigger over the last decade, with small phones being an almost extinct category. It seems that tablets are headed in the same way, as Samsung — maker of some of the most popular tablets — seems disinterested in making smaller ones.

Late last year, Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, the refresh lacked the smaller Tab S10 and only included the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra. For their upcoming FE variants, leaks suggest that Samsung will offer two size options, and neither is small.

A (big) clear picture

Reliable tipster EvLeaks took to X to share official-looking imagery of the upcoming tablets. While this is not our first look at the products, it does align with previous leaks. As per the post, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE will have a 10.9-inch screen while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will come with a ginormous 13.1-inch screen. Both devices will be only 6mm thick.

Source: @EvLeaks

Historically, the Tab FE series has come with LCD panels and not OLED. We don’t expect that trend to change, which makes the thin profile even more impressive (OLED screens are physically thinner). It remains to be seen how durable these tablets are.

In terms of specs and features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will come with S-Pen support, an Exynos 1580 chipset, 8,000 and 10,000 mAh batteries, 45W fast charging, and a single 13MP camera on the back. If these specs didn’t excite you, you’re not alone.

Rumored European pricing starts at €579 for the smaller Tab S10 FE, with an additional €100 for cellular connectivity and 256GB storage each. The bigger Tab S10 FE+ is expected to start at €749, and have similar upgrade options for €100 more.

A launch date is not known yet, but considering that most details about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series are already out, it shouldn’t be a long wait now. If Samsung decides against a soft launch, then the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge announcement in mid-April might be a good stage for the new tablets.