Summary A new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE leak reveals everything about the tablet series — specs, renders, price, and the release timeline.

Both tablets run on Exynos 1580, support S Pen, have dual speakers, expandable storage, 45W fast charging, and an IP68 rating, while also supporting 90Hz high refresh-rate displays.

Pricing is speculated to start at €579 for the base model and €749 for the Plus variant, with pre-orders possibly lasting until May 4, 2025.

Samsung looks all set to give some of the bestselling budget Android tablets a run for their money with its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. The lineup includes two models, including a Plus variant for those who swear by bigger is better. If you’ve been waiting to see how the Galaxy Tab S10 FE shapes up — this extensive leak, which spills everything from specs to pricing and availability, is the next best thing to an official launch.

X (formerly Twitter) leaker Mystery Lupin has revealed a lot of details about Samsung’s mid-range tablet series, including its full spec sheet and key features (via Android Authority). The image below appears to be a translated version of what looks like Samsung’s official product page.

Both sizes are expected to feature a 90Hz display, measuring 10.9 inches for the standard model and 13.1 inches for the Plus, with both supporting the S Pen. Under the hood, they’ll run on the Exynos 1580 processor — the same chipset found in many of Samsung’s budget phones.

The leak also hints at dual speakers, likely in a stereo setup, along with expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 2TB). Battery sizes will vary depending on the model, but both will support 45W fast charging and boast an IP68 rating, just like their predecessors.

In addition to that, the leaker shared multiple renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE (below), which align closely with previous leaks, including one from @evleaks, strongly indicating that we’re looking at the tablet's final design. Pricing is once again said to start at €579 for the base 8GB/128GB non-Plus model, while the Plus variant will reportedly start at €749 for the same configuration, in line with what we’ve gathered from earlier reports.