Samsung arguably makes some of the best mid-range Android tablets on the market. The company has long been rumored to be working on its next-gen mid-range lineup — the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series — and while the tablet first appeared on Samsung's official site months ago, we've seen a full flurry of leaks since.

Now, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE has appeared for purchase on a retailer's site even before Samsung has officially announced the new tablet series.

As spotted by prominent leaker Max Jambor, both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ have shown up on Austrian retailer Hartlauer's website, complete with product listings, images, and pricing. This leak not only confirms the devices' names and existence but also a number of specs and pricing details.

Austrian retailer spills the beans on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE early