Key Takeaways Samsung might be getting ready to release a new Tab S10 FE series.

Hints found within Samsung's Tab S10 promotional offers hint that the Tab S10 FE will be released some time before July 31, 2025.

The Tab S10 FE could fill the void left by the base Tab S10's absence.

Samsung's tablets have consistently made our list of some of the best Android tablets, and its latest Tab S10 series is no different. The new series, however, which was unveiled in September this year, omits the base S10 model, diverging from the pattern established by the Tab S8 and Tab S9 series — both of which offered three distinct tiers of devices with varying screen sizes and price points.

For reference, last year's Tab S9 series also offered cheaper Fan Edition models, and it looks like the Tab S10 series will follow suit.

A Fan Edition Tab S10 FE will surely offer a pocket-friendly alternative for those looking to pick up a big-screen device without breaking the bank. Samsung hasn't explicitly confirmed that a Tab S10 FE is coming, but it has offered clues regarding its existence — and the clues are so damning that it seems inevitable that the device will be announced soon.

The South Korean tech giant's US webpage for the Tab S10 series' 'Special offers' highlights how both the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra come with free offers from Goodnotes, YouTube, LumaFusion and other apps. Specifically, in the case of Goodnotes, Samsung is offering a 1-year free subscription to the note-taking app for those who purchase the Tab S10 series in the US. Interestingly, though, the promotion also extends to the yet-non-existent Tab S10 FE series, as spotted in the promotion's small print footnotes by folks at Neowin.

More than one model expected

The 1 year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025.

This strongly hints that a Fan Edition version of the Tab S10 series is in development, and while it is unclear when exactly it could be launched, it'll surely be before the Goodnotes promotion's July 31, 2025 expiry. Elsewhere, what's also worth noting is that the footnotes mention the "Tab S10 FE series." Emphasis on the word series — which explicitly means that Samsung will release more than one Tab S10 FE version.

We highly doubt that the tech giant will make an FE version for its top-of-the-line Tab S10 Ultra, which could only mean that Samsung will fill the 10.9-inch gap left by the base Tab S10's absence with a Tab S10 FE and a Tab S10 FE+.