The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is by no means a powerful tablet, but when you can purchase one for $100, it's hard to say no. We love talking about fancy tablets here at AP, like the wonderful Galaxy Tab S8+, but the truth is most people only want something to browse Facebook, watch YouTube, and read the occasional e-book. That's where the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet comes into its own, making today's Black Friday deal a banger.

There are two versions of the Tab A7 Lite, one with 3GB of RAM and another with 4GB. The 3GB model is $60 off at Best Buy, bringing its price down to $100.

Why you should buy the Tab A7 Lite

The A7 Lite offers an 8.7-inch 720p LCD display, which is more than adequate for a tablet this size. Combine this with a Mediatek Helio P22T, 32GB of storage (plus MicroSD), and 3GB of RAM, and you have a perfectly capable tablet for this price point. But what really pulls this tablet into the spotlight is One UI. Right now, it's running One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, which means it benefits from Material You theming and everything else this particular version of One UI has to offer.

Sweetening the deal is the fact the A7 Lite should see One UI 5 and Android 13 in January 2023, bringing the benefits of the hard work Samsung and Google have put into making Android better on large displays. With better tablet UIs in apps, smoother multitasking, and the Taskbar we saw debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 earlier this year, there's no doubt incoming updates are important. After all, there aren't many tablets in this price range that get even one software update, whereas Android 13 will be the second such upgrade for the A7 Lite, perfectly illustrating Samsung's commitment at any price point.

Compare this to a competitor like an Amazon Fire tablet, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the obvious choice. The Google Play Store and Google services are a must for most people, and while you can technically add all that to a Fire tablet, having such software built in without is the way to go.

But if you're looking for an Android tablet this Black Friday but aren't sure which to pick, we've gathered the best tablet deals together in one place to make the choice easier. And if you're looking for a new smartphone to go alongside your Tab A7 Lite, perhaps a Galaxy phone to expand the ecosystem, there are plenty of Samsung devices on offer in our hub of the best Black Friday phone deals as well.