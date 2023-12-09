We may be just a couple of weeks away from Christmas, but for shoppers out there still looking for any last-minute gift ideas for friends and family, a batch of new deals on some of the best Samsung tablets available just dropped that may save the day.

Not only do the offers include enhanced trade-in credits and free goodies with the premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9+ tablets, but savings of up to $380 on previous gen Galaxy Tab S8 Series slates, as well as Samsung's cheaper tablets, are available as well.

So, whether you're hoping to grab yourself a new premium Samsung tablet for yourself, or want to go with something more affordable like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for a friend, Samsung's entire line of available Galaxy Tab tablets are on sale. However, these limited-time tablet deals are only available until Sunday, December 17, so don't wait too long to make your decision!

We've listed a few of the best tablet deals during Samsung's sale below, however, but be sure to head on over to the Samsung Store to check out all of the limited-time offers that are available right now.

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab Holiday Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Best value $720 $1100 Save $380 Samsung's previous-gen Tab S8 Series is still a solid line-up when it comes to tablets, and those looking to get an absolute premium slate at a great price should check out the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Sure, the Tab S9 Ultra has a few upgrades that you won't get with the Tab S8 Ultra, but for just $720 you're still getting an stellar tablet for the money. $720 at Samsung Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $420 $450 Save $30 Samsung's slightly less powerful but still impressive Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers that premium look and feel that the standard Tab S9 Series offers, only with a 90Hz LCD display and slower Exynos chipset. The Fan Edition of Samsung's Tab S9 cuts a few corners to offer a budget-friendy option for those who want Samsung's latest tablet. Along with a $30 discount, you can earn up to $315 in trade-in credits towards this tablet and get it at an amazing price point. $420 at Samsung Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $300 $430 Save $130 If you're looking for something a little bit more affordable, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite may be what you're after. Featuring an included S-Pen for added versatility, it's a true budget-friendly slate that feels premium without the hefty price tag. With the 128GB option down to just $300, it's also one of the best tablet deals you'll find in this price range right now. $300 at Samsung Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $280 $330 Save $50 As simpe as it gets, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a basic yet reliable tablet that's great for browsing, streaming, and other low-resource applications. While you can do some light gaming on it, the Tab A8 shines as a streaming and social media device. While all storage options are on sale right now, the 128GB model offers the best bang for your bucik at just $280. $280 at Samsung Store

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Enhanced Trade-In Credits! Samsung's latest line of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series, offers the company's best tablet to date with powerful hardware, a beatufiul AMOOLED display, and long lasting battery. While there's no price discounts at the moment, you can earn up to $600 in trade-in credits with qualifying devices, which can knock up to 75% off the standard price tag of these top-of-the-line tablets. From $200 at Samsung Store

These five deals offer an incredible value for the price, offering some of Samsung's best tablets at excellent price points. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still one of the best tablets you can buy right now, offering a slate that's not only powerful enough to handle modern gaming but also suitable for multi-tasking and resource intensive applications like photo editing.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are both getting minor discounts during the sale, but with up to $350 in trade-in credits up for grabs, these can be had for their best prices since launch. While noticeably less powerful than the standard Tab S9 Series slates, these tablets work well for streaming, light gaming, and even editing.

For those who have a tighter budget, however, both the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab A8 are great tablets for the money. While both are best suited as streaming devices, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's included S-Pen does offer a bit more versatility in terms of performance and versatility.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Series is offering enhanced trade-in credit with select devices, which can have you holding one of Samsung's latest slates for as little as $200. The amount of credit you'll get varies by devices and condition, so be sure to check with Samsung's calculator to see what you can earn!

There is also a handful of decent discounts on the Galaxy Tab A7 Series, but the offers above in most cases offer a value too good to pass up. They are by far some of our favorite deals available during the sale, but as we mentioned, be sure to check out the rest of Samusng's holiday deals this week for more ways to save.