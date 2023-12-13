If you're still shopping around for any last-minute gifts this week, in particular, a tablet for someone special, then you've got to check out the Discover Samsung Winter Sale going on this weekend. Samsung's big holiday sale is bringing its A-game this week, giving shoppers one last chance at scoring some incredible deals before the holiday weekend.

Featuring a ton of great discounts on phones, TVs, and other tech, it's a one-stop shop for all things Samsung, and it's the perfect opportunity to find a gift for the Samsung fan in your life who needs a new toy or two. The company's popular Galaxy Tab line of slates is especially worth checking out, as some of the best Samsung tablets around — from the premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to the ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — are on sale.

However, it's the cheaper tablets that Samsung offers that may bring the best value for some of you looking for an inexpensive yet truly awesome last-minute gift. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the slightly more powerful yet much more versatile Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and top-tier entry-level Galaxy Tab A8 are all down to incredibly low prices this week, offering some of the best Android tablet deals you'll find this side of Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $105 $160 Save $55 Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a good option for anyone that just likes to kick back on the couch and browse their favorite website or stream a good movie or two. Its a perfect starter tablet for a younger family member, offering enough power to tackle the basics without being too expensive. Especially true since the 32GB option is down to just $105 right now. $105 at Samsung (32GB) $130 at Samsung (64GB)

The already affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is Samsung's most basic slate available, offering a device that's best suited for streaming movies and music, casual light gaming, or just simply checking your social media feeds. The hardware and specs won't blow you away, but they're good enough to warrant a purchase if you're looking to buy for someone who just needs a solid media tablet.

It's a Galaxy tablet, though, and with that comes a premium feel and design that no other slate in this price range can match. At its standard $160 starting price, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be outclassed by other competing options like Amazon's Fire HD 10 Plus. However, at $55 of, it's a good option for anyone who prefers to go with Samsung over anything else.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $150 $230 Save $80 Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A8 offers a substantial upgrade from the Tab A7, beefing up the hardware to provide a smoother and more responsive experience. A slightly larger screen also lends itself well to streaming and gaming, making it the better choice to go with over the Tab A7 Lite if you've got the funds to do so. $150 at Samsung (32GB) $200 at Samsung (64GB) $230 at Samsung (128GB)

if you're after something a bit better than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A8 may just be what you're looking for. A few solid upgrades to the hardware, along with a larger 10.1-inch display, mean this tablet delivers a smoother, more responsive experience overall.

While it is a budget-friendly tablet, it'll perform well with streaming, light gaming, and even a bit of multitasking. Samsung's premium construction and feel is here as well, so while the price tag may be on the cheaper side, the tablet itself still performs like a proper Samsung device. At up to $100 off, the Galaxy Tab A8 is an excellent entry-level tablet that works decently in almost all situations.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $230 $350 Save $120 A proper mid-range tablet suitable for work, play, and streaming, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is Samsung's best tablet before you hit the premium Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S8 series options. The inclusion of an S-Pen boosts the versatility of this slate greatly, making it an excellent choice for artists, editors, and other creatives who need a companion slate. $230 at Samsung (64GB) $280 at Samsung (128GB)

If you really want to wow them with a gift that doesn't break the bank, Samsung's popular Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is your best bet. Thanks to a combination of powerful hardware that works well for light gaming, streaming, andediting, a larger 10.4-inch LCD display, and the inclusion of an S-Pen, it's a versatile little slate that checks all the boxes for what a good tablet should be.

It's a tablet that teeters just on the edge of what would be considered a high-end slate, offering a good balance of performance and value for the price. At the discounted starting price of $230, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is easily the best tablet under $300 you'll find right now.

What is the Samsung Discover Winter Sale?

Like Samsung's previous Fall Sale, the current Winter Sale only runs for a limited time. Most of these deals will only be available until Sunday, December 17, but a few may be extended throughout the remainder of the year depending on what Samsung decides.

However, along with discounts on some of the company's best products, additional offers and exclusive savings for students and professionals are available as well. Students, for example, can earn an additional 5% off select products, and trade-in credits can be earned and applied toward certain products to help bring the prices down even further.

If you've stlil got a few gifts to buy before Christmas next weekend, Samsung's winter savings event is one of your last chances of the year to pick up some of its top products on sale at great prices.