Summary Samsung has released the Galaxy Tab Active 5 in the US, a rugged tablet with a focus on enterprise customers.

The tablet features an 8-inch 120Hz display, the Exynos 1380 octa-core chipset, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, and a replaceable 5,050mAh battery.

Android 14 is the software of choice on the Galaxy Tab Active 5, with Samsung promising four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab Active 5 last month in some markets as the latest entrant in the company's often unnoticed Galaxy Tab Active series, which churns out rugged Android tablets with a focus on enterprise customers. The last iteration debuted in August 2022, so there's been a bit of a wait for the successor. Samsung US is now releasing the Galaxy Tab Active 5 5G in the US, selling it as an Enterprise Edition device in the region.

The Galaxy Tab Active 5 packs an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 screen (LCD) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a marked improvement over the predecessor's 60Hz display. Although the screen is smaller than the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro's 10.1-inch panel, the Galaxy Tab Active 5's smaller frame will undoubtedly make it easier to operate with one hand. At 433 grams, the Galaxy Tab Active is significantly lighter than the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro (674g), adding to its overall portability.

The tablet starts from $549, taking it beyond some of the company's larger tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, currently available via Samsung's online store starting at $530. It's pretty clear from the marketing materials who the target audience is for the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro. The tablet expectedly comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications for water resistance and military-grade durability, But unlike some of the company's Tactical Edition phones, this rugged tablet is currently up for grabs via Samsung US and Amazon.

Inside the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro, you'll find the 5nm Exynos 1380 octa-core chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a microSD card in here for good measure, helping you boost the storage up to 1TB if required. Customers will also find an IP68-rated S Pen stylus bundled with this tablet, the company said in its announcement.

Samsung has opted for a 5,050mAh (replaceable) battery here, with support for POGO charging and a No Battery Mode, which allows it to run without using the battery, though it requires the tablet to be plugged into a USB Type-C power source. There's good news on the software front, as the Galaxy Tab Active 5 runs Android 14 out of the box, with four OS upgrades promised. Additionally, the company will roll out security maintenance releases for up to five years, while offering one complimentary year of Samsung Knox Suite. There's also an additional year of warranty on top of the standard 12-month coverage.

The Wi-Fi-only model of the Galaxy Tab Active 5 costs $549, while the 5G variant will set you back by $659. These are pretty steep prices compared to some other Galaxy Tab models, but not unexpected considering the fact that Samsung is primarily targeting enterprise customers with this rugged tablet.