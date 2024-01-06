Summary Samsung may be preparing to release the Galaxy Tab A9 tablets in the US, as per listings that briefly appeared on the Samsung US online store.

The pricing of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9+ was seen at $270, with a student discount available, while the smaller variant's price remains unknown.

Samsung offers different screen sizes and connectivity options with the Tab A9+, which supports 5G, whereas the entry-level Galaxy Tab A9 only comes with LTE. Both have expandable storage options.

Although Samsung makes some of the best high-end tablets you can find today, it also has a flourishing midrange tablet lineup. So there was a fair bit of excitement when the company launched two Galaxy Tab A9 tablets this October. However, despite being released in multiple countries, they were absent from US shores. Thankfully, that could be changing soon, with Samsung US putting up a couple of listings for the tablet on its online store, only to take them down later.

Visiting the Samsung US store link returns a 404 error, a clear indicator that its brief appearance was accidental. The revelation was first made by Reddit user u/tak3nus3rname, who spotted a T-Mobile version of the tablet, while another user found the Verizon-bound Galaxy Tab A9+, while also capturing a screenshot of the listing.

The price tag appears to be set at $270 for the 11-inch Galaxy Tab A9+, while there's no word on what the vanilla model would cost or if Samsung will even bring this cheaper 8.7-inch variant to the US. It seems like the discounted $256.49 price tag mentioned in the image is a student discount and hence won't be available to all. While the Graphite colorway is shown in this leaked listing, the remaining two colors — Silver and Navy — may also make it to the US.

It's hard to ascertain a precise launch date for the Galaxy Tab A9+ in the US, given that the company still hasn't confirmed its arrival in the region. But as 9to5Google rightly points out, the fact that the product page doesn't redirect to another Samsung page indicates that it's only a matter of time before the listing goes live.

Since the tablet is already available in many parts of the world, its hardware specifications are well known. The cheaper Galaxy Tab A9 model comes with an 8.7-inch LCD screen, whereas the Tab A9+ bundles an 11-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both tablets come with the Snapdragon 695 SoC on board, replacing the predecessor's Unisoc chipset.

While cellular connectivity is available on both models, 5G support is exclusive to the Galaxy Tab A9+, while the entry-level model settles for LTE connectivity. Customers will have the option between 64GB and 128GB of storage, each paired with 4GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively. There's a microSD card slot available, too, which could be a prerequisite if you opt for the 64GB version.

Recharging the Galaxy Tab A9+ could be a slow affair, as its 7,040 mAh battery has a maximum charging speed of 15W. On the bright side, the large battery capacity means the Tab A9+ can easily last for a couple of days between charges. If you can't wait for the Galaxy Tab A9's stateside launch, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup is worth checking out as long as you don't mind spending a bit more.