This is the tablet you need if you want something great but are on a budget. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the best affordable tablets you can buy in 2024. Samsung hit all the right notes with this model, with a large high-quality screen, excellent design, and fantastic software. Furthermore, you can always expand the tablet's capabilities with a keyboard case and stylus.

With that said, you can now grab this tablet at its lowest price to date, coming in with a $40 discount, which drops it down to just $179.99 for a limited time. While this isn't the cheapest tablet you can buy, it's one of the best ones to come in at under $200. And with promised updates from Samsung for the next few years, this tablet is just going to get better and better.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

There's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. Beyond its affordable price, you're getting a tablet with solid construction and excellent performance. The tablet has an 11-inch 90Hz LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 4GB RAM. Furthermore, you're going to get 64GB of internal storage with support for expansion via microSD card up to 1TB.

On top of all of that, you can expect long battery life with the 7,040mAh battery and its fast charging capabilities that will get you topped up in no time. When it comes to the software, Samsung offers some customizations to Android, with lots of multitasking capabilities in place, making it easier to take advantage of the screen. And if you're buying this for someone younger, you can always enable Samsung Kids, which provides a more protected software experience.

This is a slim, light, and powerful tablet that's great for all kinds of uses. So if you've been on the hunt for an affordable tablet, this one is going to be right up your alley. Just make sure you get it while it's on sale, because this deal won't last long. And if you manage to pick one up, be sure to check out some cases, or look at some screen protectors to protect your investment.