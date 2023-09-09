Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is nearing its launch as evidenced by a dedicated support page that has gone live prematurely.

Samsung's lineup will include the Galaxy Tab A9 and the Tab A9+, according to recently surfaced Bluetooth certification listings.

The manufacturer is also expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE imminently, potentially carrying a higher price tag than the Galaxy Tab A9 duo.

Thanks to its decent hardware credentials and an unbeatable selling price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has been one of the top Android tablets you can get. There's expectedly a big performance gap between this midrange tablet and some of Samsung's more powerful tablets, such as the recently launched trio of Galaxy Tab S9 models. Nevertheless, the A series of tablets has been historically successful for the South Korean manufacturer, and we've recently started hearing about a successor being in the offing. It now seems like the Galaxy Tab A9 is closer than ever to making its debut, as a dedicated support page has just gone up.

This page doesn't contain a lot of information on the tablet but reveals the model number SM-X115, which we've known to be associated with the Galaxy Tab A9. There's also a Galaxy Tab A9+ model in the works, as revealed by a Bluetooth certification listing featuring the model number SM-X216B, originally leaked last month. This listing also sheds light on the various model numbers it would go by, including SM-X218, SM-X218B, SM-X216C, SM-X216N, and SM-X210.

The two tablets seem to have differing Bluetooth versions for some reason, as SamMobile notes. While the Plus model is shown to be packing Bluetooth 5.1, the standard Galaxy Tab A9 would supposedly use the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard, per its own Bluetooth SIG page which surfaced this week. It's unclear whether this is an intentional distinction made by the company or just an error that would be rectified later.

2 Images Close

These details serve as partial confirmation that the Galaxy Tab A9 is indeed on its way, with the SafetyKorea certification site also providing a live image of the tablet late last month, revealing its front panel in its entirety. Separately, prolific leaker Roland Quandt, who originally dug up the SafetyKorea listing, has revealed other potential model numbers for the tablet, including SM-X115 and SM-X117, possibly referencing cellular and region-specific models of the Galaxy Tab A9 series.

The South Korean electronics juggernaut is also working on a couple of slightly more advanced midrange tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+. Leaks have been more generous about the duo, with a Bixby landing page confirming their arrival last month. However, a recent pricing leak suggests that Samsung could be on course to repeat past mistakes with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE should be slightly more powerful in the hardware department than the Galaxy Tab A9 series. This could potentially translate to a steeper price tag for the former, thus creating enough separation between the A9 and the Fan Edition variants. We still don't have a date to mark on our calendars for the launch of these tablets, though a late 2023 release is currently being rumored.