Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing, which means now is the perfect time to snag a Samsung tablet at a great price. The Korean tech giant's lineup has something for everyone, from budget-friendly options for daily tasks to powerful tablets for creativity and gaming. Right now, Amazon has fantastic deals on several models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, which is now available for $143, its lowest price ever.

Normally priced at $220, this Samsung tablet was already a great deal. But with the Prime Day promo, it's slashed by $77 for the 64GB model. This is especially exciting since our reviewers have crowned this tablet the best budget-friendly Android option.

What's great about Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

This tablet is a champ for everyday tasks like web browsing, emails, streaming, and casual gaming. With its 11-inch display, it offers a bigger screen than the 10.2-inch iPad. Plus, the 90Hz refresh rate makes everything look smoother and faster. The A9+ also stands out with its slim bezels and sleek aluminum body, giving it a more modern look compared to its Apple rival.

In our Galaxy Tab A9+ review, we were really impressed with its hardware. It sports a high-quality display, a sturdy build, and outstanding battery life. Samsung’s commitment to users shows with promised software updates to Android 16 and security patches until 2027. Performance is equally commendable, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 4GB to 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ stands out with its unmatched storage flexibility. The base model comes with 64GB, but you can expand it up to 1TB with a microSD card. This way, you won't face the storage limits that iPad users deal with, who are stuck with whatever capacity they originally chose.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a real winner when it comes to value. It offers great performance and display quality without breaking the bank. With Amazon's Prime Day discount, it's even more appealing, making it a fantastic deal for budget-conscious buyers looking for a reliable and capable device. But if this tablet isn't the perfect fit, this is just one of many great deals Prime Day has to offer.