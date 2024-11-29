My kids’ first tablets were Samsung Galaxy Tabs a few years ago. While they got the job done, for the most part, we always had issues storing and playing downloaded movies and shows on the external storage cards, as the tablets only had 32GB. It was a constant struggle.

The Kids Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ gave me no such issues. In fact, I truly appreciated that the tablet could be used as a regular grown-up tablet, and the kid’s space can be launched through the Samsung Kids app whenever needed. It locks down the tablet and offers games for younger kids. With more base storage (64GB this time), the inclusion of a bright and puffy case (protection AND visibility), and some fun crayon-shaped styluses, this tablet from the outside is something kids will love.

Under the hood, however, I found the tablet underpowered overall, despite the decent screen and build quality expected of Samsung products. Add this to the protective puffy case, with too-deep cutouts and bizarrely misaligned shaping, and it becomes a tablet I struggle to recommend.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition 6 / 10 $200 $270 Save $70 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition is a kids-focused version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ that comes with a big puffy case, three crayon-shaped styluses, and stickers. Unfortunately, while the build quality is excellent, what's under the hood won't satisfy your kids. Pros Samsung Kids works well to protect children while entertaining

Build quality on par with other Samsung products

Headphone jack

Case and styluses included Cons Struggles to keep up with more than one app

Only 4GB of RAM

Puffy case design not perfect, buttons hard to reach $200 at Samsung $200 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

Bang for your buck in every way, except power

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition is bundled with some fun stuff: a colorful puffy case (mine is yellow, but it is also available in red and blue), three crayon-shaped styluses (basic, rubber-tipped pieces of plastic with no smart technology inside of them), and stickers. It would've been nice to also get a screen protector here, because kids, but, hey, we'll take what we can get.

The tablet offers 64GB of expandable internal storage, a nice 90Hz screen, and even a headphone jack. Unfortunately, there's only 4GB of RAM on board.

You can readily find these Kids Edition bundles on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more, for $270. You'll get quite a bit (especially when it goes on sale), as long as you're OK with your child getting frustrated with the tablet’s performance.

Specifications SoC ARM Cortex A53 Display type LCD Display dimensions 11 Inches Display resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels RAM 4GB Storage 64GB, microSD expandable 1 TB Battery 7040 mAh Charge options USB-C Operating System Android 14 Front Camera 5MP Rear Camera 8MP Wi-Fi connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 Connectivity 3.5mm Stereo Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.1 Dimensions 168.7 x 257.1 x 6.9 Weight 1.06 lb Colors Yellow, Blue, Red Stylus Yes Expand

What’s good about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition?

It’s cute, that’s for sure