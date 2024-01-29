Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 128GB $220 $270 Save $50 Samsung's latest affordable 11-inch tablet sports a premium look and feel, alongside the company's intuitive and refined OneUI Android skin. Its bright, crisp display and long battery life pair especially well with the upgraded version outfitted with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. $220 at Amazon $220 at Best Buy $220 at B&H Photo Video

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A series looks even more enticing than ever now that the version with more storage also packs an additional 4GB of RAM. Normally, that upgrade would set you back $50, but select retailers are offering it for free over the next several days. While the base model performs just fine, the beefier specs of the higher-tier offering ensure it'll remain snappy and effective for years to come.

Why the Galaxy Tab A9+ is so great

Some of today's best cheap tablets come equipped with impressive hardware, but the Android experience can hold them back from time to time. That's not the case with Samsung's Tab A series, which sports the lauded OneUI interface. It's an intuitive operating system right out of the box, and offers myriad customization options and powerful features.

Naturally, as a low-cost tablet, you shouldn't expect it to perform on the level of the Samsung Tab S series. But it's awfully capable considering the price, with a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip and a Full HD display that refreshes at 90 hertz and can produce up to 570 nits. The current sale offered at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H nets you the more high-end version, with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, for the same price as the 64GB/4GB model. Sure, you can expand either one's storage using one of many affordable and fast microSD cards, but the extra internal storage and system memory promise to run apps faster and extend the device's lifespan.

We'd also be remiss to leave out that, despite its price, the Tab A9+ feels anything but cheap. It feels way more luxurious than it has any right to, with a smooth, aluminum body that measures less than 7 millimeters and weighs just a hair over a pound. If you're looking for a mid-size Android tablet and don't want to spend a ton, now's the perfect opportunity to get one that runs great and guarantees a user-friendly experience for years.