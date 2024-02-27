Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $190 $220 Save $30 The perfect blend of affordability and performance, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is an excellent home tablet for the family. A Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 4GB RAM make it a reliable slate for all sorts of uses, and the larger 10.9-inch display is great for streaming, gaming, and more. At the discounted price, it's one of the best tablets under $200 you'll find right now. $190 at Amazon$190 at B&H Photo Video$190 at Best Buy

When it comes to budget-friendly tablets, there's no denying that it can be a bit challenging to find something that actually doesn't feel as cheap as it cost. Most affordable tablets either have a low-quality feel to them, or the performance just isn't up to snuff, but that's exactly why they're considered cheap tablets.

However, the truth is you can find a tablet that's both inexpensive and actually works well if you're patient enough for a proper deal to show up. Deals like this Galaxy Tab A9+ offer may be few and far between, but the value it offers is second to none, delivering one of the best Samsung tablets for less than $200.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ deal is worth your money

Samsung did its best to blur the line between mid-ranged and budget-friendly tablets with the Galaxy Tab A9+. It's surprisingly powerful given its price range, working well as a basic home slate, light gaming tablet, and more. While it doesn't support an S-Pen, there's a few key features this option brings to the table that help it stand out.

For starters, it's got a large and responsive 10.9-inch 90Hz display. This amount of screen real estate on a tablet isn't common in this price range, and it helps by making this option stand out as a prime choice for streaming and gaming. That 90Hz refresh rate only adds to that, providing a more responsive and smoother experience overall.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, and this particular model is paired with 4GB of RAM. This pariing is excellent for the price, offering power that punches well above it's weight compared to other tabets in this range. Sure, it won't compare to the likes of more premium slates on the market, but it'll serve you well as a bedside sidekick or kids tablet.

Normally $230, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is already at a great price point for anyone looking to keep their next tablet buy cheap.To be honest, that price tag is actually quite fair considering what this tablet has to offer. Now that its down to $190, it's easily the best tablet under $200 you'll find right now.