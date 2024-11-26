Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $200 $270 Save $70 The Galaxy Tab A9+ is our pick for the best cheap tablet, and with this deal on the 5G model you'll get a blazing fast connection without the need for Wi-Fi. $200 at Amazon

Black Friday may still officially be a few days away, but that hasn't stopped retailers like Amazon from putting out some Black Friday deals ahead of the main event. One Black Friday deal we love is on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G. The 64GB model is marked down to $200 for Black Friday, which is its lowest price ever. This deal is good for a savings of $70 from the popular tablet's regular price of $270.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G

The market is flooded with cheap Android tablets, which can make a recognizable and trustworthy name like Samsung a breath of fresh air. The Galaxy Tab A9 lineup is a good one to lean on if you're shopping for a tablet on a budget. In fact, we consider the Galaxy Tab A9+ to be the best cheap Android tablet on the market.

This model of the Galaxy Tab A9+ adds blazing fast 5G connectivity to the tablet, which allows for faster streaming of movies and other online content, as well as fast download speeds without the need for a Wi-Fi connection. Having access to 5G makes this version of the Galaxy Tab A9+ something professionals and remote workers can consider, as it gives you access to the cloud, video chats, and your online world from anywhere.

When putting it to use, one of the things that stands out on the Galaxy Tab A9+ is its display. It's an 11-inch touchscreen that's bright enough to use in coffee shops and other places in which you don't have control of the lighting. It's also large enough to provide room for multitasking across apps, yet the tablet as a whole remains slim, light, and durable.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G also has an upgraded chipset, which gives it the performance more professional-minded users may be looking for. It checks in with just 64GB of storage space as spec'd for this deal, but you can work around that limitation with cloud storage or by expanding its internal capacity with microSD cards.

If you've got your eye out for a deal on one of the best Android tablets during Black Friday, this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G is an affordable alternative worth considering. It's marked down to an all-time low price of $200, which is good for $70 in savings.