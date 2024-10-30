Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $170 $220 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A9+ is worth considering if you’re looking for a great device for social media, video streaming, and even light gaming, especially with the optional 5G support. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Samsung

This is the best cheap Android tablet that you can buy in 2024. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ not only takes the top spot thanks to its built quality and excellent performance, but it also comes in at a price that won't break the bank. And while the normal starting price of $220 isn't bad, it's when this tablet goes on sale that you're really getting the best bang for your buck.

Related Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ review: 'Good enough' is still pretty good A midrange tablet that neither stands out in any one area nor falls completely flat — it's just kinda there

With that said, Amazon is knocking 23% off the original retail price, dropping it down to just $170 for a limited time. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen to date on this tablet, it's still a very good discount, making it a great time to pick one up. So if you've been in the market for a new Android tablet, now's going to be the perfect time to buy. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

Close

If you've ever thought about expanding your device lineup with a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is going to be a fantastic option. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen that provides great colors and contrast. Furthermore, it also offers a refresh rate that goes up to 90Hz, which is great for overall responsiveness and can be a nice perk for those that love to game on a tablet.

When it comes to the overall appearance of the Galaxy Tab A9+, you're getting top-tier quality here that doesn't deviate much from Samsung's flagship tablets. And as far as other specifications, the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 that's paired with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. There's also room for expansion here with a microSD slot that supports up to 1TB.

There are also cameras at the ready, with an 8MP sensor on the rear and a 5MP camera on the front. You can expect good battery life from the tablet as well, thanks to its efficient processor and large battery that comes in at 7,040mAh. You also get a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for charging. Software support is also quite good, with Samsung offering a wealth of features dedicated to tablet users.

Overall, this is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. It's the perfect package that's also much cheaper, with a discounted price of $170. If you're still on the fence, you can always check out some of the best Android tablets on the market, but you're going to be spending quite a lot more.