Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
$164 $220 Save $56
This is the tablet to go with if you're on a budget. Not only are you getting plenty of power under the hood, but the software is also quite good as well. For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Tab A9+ for just $164.
You won't find a better budget tablet than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. It sits at the top of our list as the best cheap Android tablet that you can buy in 2025 for a number of reasons. And while it's normally priced at $220, it can now be had for far less, with a hefty discount that knocks it down to just $164 for a limited time from Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ review: 'Good enough' is still pretty good
A midrange tablet that neither stands out nor falls flat