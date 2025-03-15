Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $164 $220 Save $56 This is the tablet to go with if you're on a budget. Not only are you getting plenty of power under the hood, but the software is also quite good as well. For a limited time, you can buy the Galaxy Tab A9+ for just $164. $164 at Amazon

You won't find a better budget tablet than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. It sits at the top of our list as the best cheap Android tablet that you can buy in 2025 for a number of reasons. And while it's normally priced at $220, it can now be had for far less, with a hefty discount that knocks it down to just $164 for a limited time from Amazon.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?