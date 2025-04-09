Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $160 $220 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD screen, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A9+ is worth considering if you’re looking for a great device for social media, video streaming, and even light gaming. Right now, you can grab the tablet for just $160. $160 at Best Buy $160 at Amazon

There are plenty of cheap Android tablets on the market, but if you're looking for the best one that you can buy in 2025, then Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is going to be it. Not only do you get a fantastic build, but it's also quite powerful as well. Not to mention, it's also on sale right now, with Amazon and Best Buy knocking the price down by nearly 30%, coming in at just $160 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

As stated above, there are lots of cheap Android tablets on the market. But only some shine through to provide consumers what they want at an affordable price. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of those tablets. In fact, it's the one that we think deserves to take the top spot, offering a sleek design, solid build quality, and good performance for everyday use.

When it comes to the internals, you're getting a tablet powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC that's paire with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Admittedly, the storage isn't really all that much, but Samsung does provide a microSD card slot on the tablet so that it can be expanded up to 1TB.

Furthermore, you also get an 11-inch screen that looks good in most conditions, and also features a 90Hz refresh rate as well. There's a 5MP front-facing camera, along with an 8MP camera on the rear. And with dual speakers, you get clear sound for all your favorite movies and games.

Samsung's OneUI customizations are present, utilizing the impressive power that Android delivers. Not only is the tablet smooth, but you also get years of support thanks to Samsung's recent software commitment for its devices. For the most part, you really can't go wrong if you're on a budget, because at $160, this tablet is an absolute steal.