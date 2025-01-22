Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $149 $220 Save $71 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A9+ is worth considering if you’re looking for a great device for social media, video streaming, and even light gaming, especially with the optional 5G support. $149 at Amazon

A tablet can be the perfect device if you're looking for something that sits in between a smartphone and a laptop. Of course, there are lots of great tablets to choose from if you're looking to spend over $500, but what happens when you're budget is significantly less?

The good news is that there are still some excellent options to be had even though you're on a budget, with devices providing excellent bang for your buck. With that said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is one such option, and is our top choice when it comes to budget Android tablets. For a limited time, you can score a hefty discount that drops the price down to just $149.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

Close

The Galaxy Tab A9+ may come with a low price, but the look and feel is anything but cheap. As far as specifications go, you're going to get an 11-inch screen that provides excellent colors and contrast, along with a refresh rate that can top out at 90Hz.

When it comes to the internals, this tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For those that need more space, you'll be happy to know that there's a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB.

For most, the tablet will last all day, and there's even charging up to 15W, just in case you need to top up. You get an 8MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP camera on the front, which both get the job done but aren't anything worth writing home about.

The software makes it easy to multitask, and future updates will only make this tablet better as the years pass. For the most part, this is a pretty good tablet at its current price. While there is tough competition from the likes of Amazon, we still think that this model holds its own and is worth taking a look at.