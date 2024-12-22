Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $140 $220 Save $80 This is the budget Android tablet you want if you're looking for something with great looks, good performance, and price that can't be ignored. Right now, you can score the Galaxy Tab A9+ for its best price as it drops to just $140. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy $150 at Samsung

As the year winds down, prices are starting to fall on some of our favorite tech products of 2024, which means it's a great time to shop for yourself and others during this busy holiday season. With that said, the best budget Android tablet that you can buy this year is now at its lowest price, with a fantastic discount that knocks $80 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Galaxy Tab A9+?

We're in a time when you can pick up a pretty good Android tablet for cheap. But that doesn't mean that all tablets at a low price point are always going to be good. There's a fine line that brands have to walk in order for their devices to really stand out despite coming in with a price that's reasonable or affordable.

Samsung manages to do this better than anyone, cutting corners that most people wouldn't even notice, in order to deliver a device that really delivers great bang for your buck. The Galaxy Tab A9+ is the best tablet you can buy for a number of reasons, featuring an 11-inch display with great colors and contrast, along with a 90Hz refresh rate that's perfect for games.

You also get plenty of power under the hood thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of internal storage, with the option to expand this to 1TB using a microSD card. The tablet also has an 8MP camera on the rear, and a 5MP camera on the front, which means you'll be covered whether your taking photos for fun, or holding video calls with friends.

The audio quality from the tablet is also good thanks to the speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. And you get all-day use as well thanks to the 7,040mAh battery. Naturally, the software here is good as well, with Samsung adding just the right touches to Android to make it a great experience on a tablet. You can also count on years of updates in order to keep things fresh with new features.

At its standard retail price of $220, you can't go wrong. But at its newly discounted price of $140, this tablet becomes an absolute no-brainer. So be sure to pick this deal up while it's around because it won't last long.