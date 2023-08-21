Samsung's prowess in delivering quality tablets is no secret. With the Galaxy Tab A series, the tech giant has been impressing users with its unique blend of affordability and efficiency. Now, adding a new layer of excitement for Samsung aficionados, a live image of what is reported to be the Galaxy Tab A9 has been spotted on the Safety Korea certification website, signaling a likely upcoming launch.

Leaker Roland Quandt was the first to shed light on this development. In a tweet, Quandt pointed towards the Tab A9, suggesting its tentative naming while referencing the SafetyKorea certification database.

For those in need of a quick refresher, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab A8 to the US market early in 2022, offering a 10.5-inch screen, a Unisoc Tiger T618 processor, and other notable features at a price tag of $230. Our review further highlighted the Tab A8's positioning as an entertainment-first tablet, bringing to the fore its competitive price without compromising on essential features.

Diving deeper into the Safety Korea listing, the Galaxy Tab A9 is cataloged as a "tablet pc" bearing the model name SM-X115N (though Quandt notes other variants with model numbers SM-X110 and SM-X117). Manufacturing details indicate Guangdong Ruiqin Technology as the maker and Samsung Electronics as the official importer.

The appearance of the Galaxy Tab A9's photo on a certification site naturally gives rise to speculation around its features, official release timeline, and potential differences from its predecessor, the Tab A8. The exact details await Samsung's official announcement, though we can speculate on a potential December announcement and January release based on last year's timetable.

The Galaxy Tab A8, while celebrated for its cost-effectiveness, faced critique in certain performance and display aspects. It will be intriguing to see if the upcoming Galaxy Tab A9 addresses these critiques, paving the way for an elevated user experience.