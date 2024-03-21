Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $170 $220 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ strikes the perfect balance when it comes to price and performance. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and also has a 11-inch 90Hz display. While it's normally priced at $219.99, it now be had for much less, coming in at just $169.99 for a limited time. $170 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the best affordable tablets you can buy in 2024 and for good reasons. Not only do you get a design that looks good, but the tablet also comes with some nice features like a high-quality 90Hz screen, excellent battery life, and fantastic software.

Related Best Android tablets in 2024 Android tablets are for anyone; here are our favorites

Now, for a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Tab A9+ for a fantastic price as it comes to its lowest price ever with a discount that knocks 23% off, dropping it down to just $169.99. So, if you've been on the lookout for a good table that isn't going to break the bank, then this one's going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

Source: Samsung

While a majority of us rely on our smartphones for entertainment, tablets can really take the experience to another level thanks to their lightweight design and large displays. The Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers with its sleek looks and incredible feature set that now comes in at under $170. The tablet has a 11-inch LCD display which offers great colors and contrast, and it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 4GB of RAM.

While this version of the tablet does include 64GB of internal storage, those that are looking for a little more can upgrade to the 128GB model, which is also on sale, or just grab a microSD card to expand the storage up to 1TB. The tablet does support fast charging up to 15W and offers all-day use thanks to its large 7,040mAh battery. In addition to excellent harware, you can also expect a great software experience as well with plenty of Samsung customizations in place.

Although this is a great option for adults, the tablet can be great for kids too, thanks to the Samsung Kids mode, which will provide a protected experience for those that are younger. For the most part, you won't find a better tablet than this one, so if you've been on the hunt, you'll want to grab this one while you can. If you do happen to pick one up, just make sure to protect your new investment by checking out some cases.