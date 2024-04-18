Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ $160 $220 Save $60 A budget-friendly Samsung tablet that can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. While it's normally priced at $219.99, it can now be had for far less, with a discount that drops it down by $60. $160 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is one of the best affordable Android tablets that you can buy in 2024. It offers a solid set of specifications, has excellent software, and fantastic battery life. While it normally comes in priced at $219.99, it can now be had for far less during this limited time promotion.

You can now save $60 off the original retail price, which brings it down to its lowest price ever. So if you've been looking for a tablet that isn't going to break the bank, then look no further than this deal on the Galaxy Tab A9+.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

As stated before, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the best affordable tablet that you can buy right now. In addition to a sleek design and solid construction, you're also going to get a capable and large 11-inch 90Hz LCD display. Furthermore, this tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that's paired with 4GB RAM.

When it comes to storage, you're going to get 64GB with expansion up to 1TB via the built-in microSD card slot. Perhaps the best part about this tablet is that you're going to get great battery life thanks to the 7,040mAh battery. You'll also be able to top up the tablet thanks to its fast charging capabilities.

One of the real strengths of this tablet is that it offers a number of great software tweaks that really make it a pleasure to use. Perhaps on the highlights here is that it borrows the excellent taskbar from Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold 5, allowing users to easily multitask using the brand's seamless multi-window feature.

And if you're thinking about buying this for someone that's not an adult, the tablet comes with a Samsung Kids mode that's perfect for younger individuals, and will offer a more protected software experience. You really can't go wrong with this tablet and at its current price, it's an absolute no-brainer.

So get it while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you're picking one up, you might as well check out some cases or screen protectors to protect your new investment.