Android tablets are great when you want a device with a decent size screen to watch Netflix, surf the web, play some games, or even get a few small tasks done. And if that's your goal, the good news is you don't have to spend a lot of money. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) are some of Samsung's best cheap Android tablets, and due to the similarities between the two models, you may be looking at which one is the right option for you. Both tablets will cover the basic functions of a tablet, but the S6 Lite offers a little more versatility thanks to the S Pen support and the ability to use Samsung's DeX; however, does that make it worth the extra dollars?

Price, availability, and specs

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and S6 Lite are part of the company's current tablet lineup, so finding either model at places like Amazon, Best Buy, or directly from Samsung itself shouldn't be a problem.

The MSRP of the Galaxy Tab A8 and Tab S6 Lite were $230 and $350, respectively, and can be found with some discounts pretty regularly, especially on sites like Amazon. You'll find the Tab A8 for around $180 pretty often, whereas the Tab S6 Lite can be found starting at about $280 in some cases. Of course, these tablets have a few different options that can drive up the price a bit, mainly storage options.

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers models with 32, 64, or 128GB of storage, and the S6 Lite comes in 64 or 128GB options. All the models of the S6 Lite have 4GB of RAM, whereas the only Tab A8 model with that much RAM is the one with 128GB of storage; the 32GB and 64GB versions only have 3GB of RAM.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Storage 32, 64, 128 GB 64 or 128 GB CPU Unisoc Tiger T618 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Memory 3 or 4 GB 4 GB Battery Up to 9h Up to 11h Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP, 5MP 8 MP, 5 MP Display (Size, Resolution) 10.5" 1920 x 1200 10.4" 1200 x 2000 Price Starting at $230 Starting at $350 Headphone jack Yes Yes

Tiny display differences

The Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch TFT LCD, which is just a smidgen larger than the 10.4-inch TFT LCD screen on the S6 Lite (2022). Does that 0.1-inch difference mean much in terms of screen quality? No, you won't notice much difference in resolution on screens this size, even if the 2000 x 1200px display on the S6 Lite seems better on paper. Both will be crisp and clear, so you shouldn't have any problems watching your favorite content on either display.

If there's one slight difference in displays, it's the aspect ratios. Since the screen on the S6 Lite is a bit longer, it sports a 5:3 aspect ratio, which will probably help those black bars that show up when viewing widescreen content (like movies) be a bit smaller. This is a nice touch if you watch a lot of content where that matters; however, the more standard 1920 x 1080px display of the Tab A8 is perfectly suitable.

Only one has S Pen software support

Both tablets ship with older Android software versions — Android 11 on the Tab A8 and Android 12 on the S6 Lite — but both models can be upgraded to Android 13 immediately. In terms of future support, Samsung typically offers two years of major Android software updates to its new products, which means we will likely see the S6 Lite get the bump to Android 14 at some point, but the Tab A8 will probably be stuck with Android 13 forever.

While the basic software experience of these two tablets will remain primarily the same, the S6 Lite supports the S Pen (included in the box) and DeX, something completely absent from the Tab A8.

Overall, the S Pen works really well on the S6 Lite, making writing notes, sketching, or just having a much more precise touch input on the screen feel great. It's the main highlight of the S6 Lite, and it uses the pen quite well, so it's easy to see why the S6 Lite could appeal to students or constant note-takers thanks to the inclusion of the S Pen. Also, it's worth noting that the 60Hz refresh rate on display makes the writing lag just a tiny bit when you're jotting down your thoughts, but it's not too noticeable and doesn't seem to affect the accuracy that much.

Snapdragon performance on top

The Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget Android tablet, and the Unisoc Tiger T618 powering the entire thing reminds you of that when you're using it. You'll experience some stuttering and loading times when trying to do anything with a bit more processing power, and multitasking on the Tab A8 is not a fun experience at all. It is a basic machine meant to help you watch your favorite movies and shows, answer emails, and complete basic tasks — not surprisingly, it's a tad on the slow side.

The S6 Lite has a more powerful chip in the Snapdragon 720G, but it's not like it's blowing the Tab A8 out of the water entirely. Sure, you'll notice fewer stutters, and it can run more graphically intense games, but it's still not the high-end chip you see on flagship devices. If you start pushing its limits, you'll see it slow down and perform a little worse. Still, the fact that it's a Snapdragon chip instead of the Unisoc Tiger means more apps will be better optimized to run on the S6 Lite than the Tab A8.

Small battery life differences

While the Galaxy Tab A8 and the Tab S6 Lite (2022) have the same battery capacity — 7,040mAh — you'll notice that the S6 Lite will last longer on average than the Tab A8. This is mostly due to the much more energy-efficient Snapdragon 720G inside the S6 Lite. Plus, the slightly smaller screen helps two, though that's not much of a factor.

Even with the better chip, the difference is only about two hours whether you're running the screen constantly or using the tablets more conservatively. Neither battery life will impress you, and both tablets will need to be plugged in every day you're using them, but an extra couple of hours can make a world of difference in some situations.

Charging both tablets takes time due to the slow charging speed — maxed out at 15W — so when you plug them into the wall, make sure you have a good chunk of time before you need it again.

Fairly useless cameras

Unfortunately, tablet cameras never seem to get the same love that phone cameras do, which is doubly true for budget tablets. So, don't expect either device to produce good pictures. The 8MP sensor on both devices can take a photo for you in a pinch, but they'll look grainy and blown out most of the time, especially if you're in less-than-ideal lighting conditions.

The front-facing camera is not worth using unless you really have to. Sure, the 5MP sensor on the Tab A8 and Tab S6 will let you take a video call, but don't be surprised if your friends and family ask why you don't look well.

Which one is right for you?

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) beats out the Tab A8 in most categories, making it a solid contender for most to pick up. It's got a better chip that also is more energy efficient, meaning you can do more and do it for longer. Overall, it should provide a better experience and will probably receive more support going forward, which is a nice bonus.

If the idea of an S Pen doesn't excite you, and you don't plan on multitasking on your Android tablet, then the Galaxy Tab A8 will save you some money. Sure, it's a tad sluggish sometimes, but its nice, big display makes it perfect for watching movies or surfing the web. If that's all you need, don't overspend and pick up a Tab A8.