The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 marked a turning point for the company’s A-series tablets. It launched with a refreshed, more modern design reminiscent of a 2020s device. Its sharp, boxy corners and prominent circular camera bump in the top right corner of the back are quite similar to the iPad Air/Mini. Similarly, the logo placement in the top right corner is reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 series. If you’ve been looking to snag one, Amazon Prime Day presents the perfect opportunity as the device is $80 off for the 64GB storage option and $110 off for the 128GB storage model.

Technically, you could get a Galaxy Tab A8 for $130, provided you didn’t mind settling for the entry-level 32GB model. But for Prime Day, you can get the 64GB model for a far lesser price of $200. This should be enough to install all your favorite applications (and games) and store a few media files. If that doesn’t sound like much, you might want to consider the 128GB storage option, which is also on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 64GB — $80 off

$200 at Amazon

At just $20 more than the 64GB model, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is on sale for $220. With double the amount of storage, you should probably have more space than you know what to do with. Unless you absolutely do not need the extra memory, this is the deal to gun for, in our opinion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB — $110 off

$220 at Amazon

Whichever you choose eventually, you’ll be able to expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. The rest of the internals and externals are the same too. You get a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset, 4GB of RAM, a 10.5-inch 1200p display, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support. You might need to act fast if you’ve been looking to get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 before the sale ends.