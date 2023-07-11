Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $180 $330 Save $150 A refined design and capable components make the Galaxy Tab A8 a fun and useful piece of equipment. Yes, it's a pretty good deal at the list price, but it's an absolute steal at nearly 50% off. It's also versatile, reasonably powerful, and equipped with the streamlined UI Samsung is famous for. $180 at Amazon

While it's only a minor update to the Tab A7, the Galaxy Tab A8 remains one of the top budget-friendly Android tablets because it did see some worthwhile improvements without any price increase. Its $150 price cut is one of Prime Day's best tablet deals, and the value's hard to ignore. As long as you get one with 4 GB of RAM, it'll last for years of content streaming and social media browsing.

Why should you buy the Galaxy Tab A8?

Anybody who wants a functional tablet offering a smooth Android experience would be remiss to dismiss this one. No, it can't measure up to the high performance of the S8 family. But, for the next two days, this sub-$200 tablet would make an excellent choice for us regular folks who just want easy access to our contacts, documents, social media apps, and favorite movies or shows.

With that said, it's important to keep your expectations in check; the Unisoc system-on-a-chip inside isn't going to win any performance awards and won't be able to play most 3D games at high frame rates. But if you're looking to read eBooks, check your email, write notes, or study, there's more than enough firepower to accommodate your needs.

In fact, the top Tab A8 sports 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, which is plenty of both for most consumers, and right now, it's only $180 for Prime Day. That's just $50 more than the Tab A7 Lite, a fine tablet for what it is, but it can't claim anywhere near the same processing power as the Tab A8.

And if you worry about ongoing support, the Tab A8 has already received the Android 13 and Samsung OneUI OS rollouts. While it's doubtful that Samsung will push Android 14 for the A8, the tablet will continue to get security updates in the foreseeable future. This assurance and the unrivaled implementation of Samsung's particular Android flavor make this Tab A8 deal hard to pass up.