October Prime Day is still going strong with great deals on all kinds of products, including budget-friendly tablets that are now even more affordable. That’s especially true for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which costs $160 on Amazon today. This $230 tablet has dipped this low a handful of times in the last year, and we’re unsure when it’ll be this cheap again. Introduced in 2021, the new Tab A8 emerged as an upgrade in the Tab series with a considerably more modern look comparable to the iPad Air or Mini. If you’re looking for a quality tablet at a budget-friendly price, this one is it.

This sale price is for the 32GB base model that can be scooped up in silver, pink gold, or dark gray. The 64GB option is priced at $190 (a savings of $90), and the maximum 128GB storage option is priced at $210 (a savings of $120).

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 now?

The Galaxy Tab A8 sometimes hovers around $175 when on sale, but more often than not, it’s remained at full retail price on Amazon. This deal helps save you $70 (or up to $120 if you opt for the 128GB model) that you could spend on other important items during Fall Prime Day. For those who are hesitant about the benefits of having a tablet, I can relate.

I was never a tablet fan until I won the A8 at a raffle. I was pleasantly surprised with its design, boasting a 10.5-inch display and high-quality 1920 x 1200 resolution. The tablet offers crisp visuals in a package comfortable enough to be held in one hand. The Tab A8, weighing just over a pound and measuring 0.25 inches wide, is slimmer and heavier than the Amazon Fire Tablet 10.

The metallic build feels thin and sleek, but the display is big enough for the basics. It's perfect for streaming shows and movies regularly. When paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and a case that doubles as a stand, this can easily transform into an ultra-portable workspace to draft reports. However, if this tablet falls short, there are many tablet deals still available this Prime Day.