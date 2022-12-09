Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $230 $330 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of our favorite Android tablets on the market right now. From the display, to the RAM and storage options, there's a lot of bang for your buck here that only gets better with a good discount. We highly recommend the 128GB model for extra memory — which is essential when multi-tasking or gaming — but once that's completely sold out, the 64GB has increased RAM as well at almost as good a discount. $230 at Best Buy $230 at Samsung $230 at Amazon

Samsung's line of Galaxy Tabs accounts for three out of the top five best Android tablets for 2022. There's the Tab S8 in first place as the Editor's Choice, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was our Premium Pick, and the Galaxy Tab A8, which is among the best budget tablets you can buy today if quality matters more than barrel-bottom pricing. While the Galaxy Tab S8 line is one sale, too, those are still stuck in the $550-$1000 range. So, if you're looking for a tablet that won't break the budget as a holiday gift for the little ones — or for an older family member, too — the Galaxy Tab A8 strikes the right blend of budget and benefits.

We specifically tend to recommend the 128GB model as it has better performance than the smaller storage capacities — it's also the most discounted at $100 off — but both Samsung and Amazon's only remaining supply won't arrive until January. B&H and Walmart appear completely sold out of the 128GB models — even the 64GB model is sold out at B&H), but Best Buy is out of its online stock, but it will help you hunt down a local, in-store Tab A8 to go snap up before it's totally gone.

Why you should buy the 128GB Tab A8 — or the 64GB once that sells out entirely

While $150 for the base model 32GB model of the Galaxy Tab A8 is down into impulse-buy territory, there are a few important reasons to go up to at least the 64GB model. Firstly, 32GB is small for a tablet designed mostly for games and content consumption. Never mind downloading movies and music for those long flights to Walt Disney World, it's pretty easy to fill up a 32GB tablet with just the operating system and your standard apps and games — game apps may start small in size, but the more you collect/play/use, the more the user data grows, too. Yes, the Tab A8 can take advantage of a trusty microSD card to expand your storage, but that space can't be used for everything.

64GB offers much more breathing room, but that doubled storage is not the most important reason to go 64GB or 128GB: it's the memory. Going from 3GB of RAM to 4GB might not sound like a lot, but you'll notice a difference, especially when app switching or playing more intensive mobile games. Another reason to opt for more internal storage is that no matter how fast a microSD card you grab, it still won't perform as seamlessly for storing game data or app data as internal storage does. The 64GB model is $200 while 128GB is $230, which makes the higher model a no brainer, but the 64GB model for $200 is pretty good — and it'll arrive in time for Christmas morning

All three A8 sizes feature a 10.5" wide display, slim bezels, and 6.9mm thickness. To go with the sleek, modern design, you get an Octa-core processor, and while it's not really a performance powerhouse, it is a nicely rounded package that should suit the needs of most users. Good usage examples include web-browsing, watching movies, casual gaming, and educational apps and games for kids. There just aren't a lot of tablets, in this price range, that can handle all of these tasks with relative ease.

Regardless of which one you decide to get, be sure you take those savings and buy it one of Galaxy Tab A8 best cases. The Galaxy Tab A8 is majorly popular, which means that not only is the case selection for the Tab A8 better than even the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, but the cases come in more colors and at lower prices thanks to the economy of scale. The Supcase UB Pro is both a case and a screen protector for one-stop shopping, but the Poetic TurtleSkin is a bit softer and comes in a much wider array of colors.