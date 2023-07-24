Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is one of the best cheap Android tablets available, with a beautiful display, excellent battery life, and solid streaming capabilities.

While the tablet's hardware is not built for high-performance tasks, it is efficient for activities like streaming, social media, and casual gaming. It also offers a long battery life of up to 9 hours on a single charge.

Other models of the Tab A8 are also on sale, including a cheaper 32GB model and a pricier 128GB version. The discounts are available for a limited time, so act quickly to take advantage of the savings.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a sharp 10.5" display, upgraded RAM and performance over its A7 predecessor, and all-day battery life. It's one of our favorite Android tablets at its retail price, but today's $70 discount makes it look even more appealing. $280 at Best Buy

There are a number of great options available for those looking for a cheap but reliable Android tablet, but today, Best Buy is running a limited-time offer that makes a particular model stand out above the rest. It's the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and it's not just one of the best cheap Android tablets available, but it's one of our favorite Android tablets period. It has a beautiful 10.5-inch display, excellent battery life, and today you can grab the 64GB model for just $210.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab A8

We scored the Tab A8 an 8 out of 10 in our review, noting that it is easily one of the best options for a budget tablet. It features a modern, even-bezel design with no chins or notches, and it feels sturdy in your hands. The 10.5-inch display doesn't have the wow factor of Samsung's flagship smartphones, but the 1920x1200 resolution is more than sharp enough for the size and price. Add in the 4 Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, and you actually have a solid setup for streaming content.

The hardware under the hood is geared more towards efficiency than performance. It's fine for things like Netflix, social media, video calls, and casual gaming, but if you're buying it with hopes of lag-free app-launching and playing demanding games, you're going to be disappointed. The trade-off, though, is battery life that can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. Other features include front and rear cameras, the now-elusive headphone jack, and a USB-C 2.0 port with fast charging.

It's worth noting that other models of the Tab A8 are also on sale today. If you want to go even cheaper in price, you can step down to the 32GB model, with 3GB of RAM, for just $170. And if you'd prefer a bump in storage and performance, the 128GB version is priced down to $250. Just don't wait too long to decide, as the discounts end at 1 AM ET, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 cases to protect your new investment.