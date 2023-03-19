The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is up for a discount right now, making it the perfect gift to get yourself this spring. The 64GB version is $60 off right now at both Best Buy and Amazon, getting the biggest discount. You can also grab the other storage options each for $50 off. At Best Buy, the deals are set to expire on March 20th, 2023, at 1 AM ET, so make sure you place your order before then.

Here are the deals you can get for the Galaxy Tab A8 if you want different storage space:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB $180 ($50 off) at Best Buy $174 ($56 off) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB $280 ($50 off) at Best Buy $277 ($53 off) at Amazon



Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Even though it's been on the market for a few years, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 continues to rank among the best Android tablets currently available, which is quite a feat considering how many of these come out every year. This 10.5-inch tablet features the Unisoc Tiger processor and 4GB of RAM for the 64GB and 128GB versions (only 3GB for the smallest capacity A8 tablet). You should know, however, that whatever option you choose to go with, you can still add a cool microSD card and expand your storage. As with all smartphones and tablets, however, you won't be able to use that extra storage space for everything, but it's nice to have the option either way.

This budget tablet feels slick and sturdy despite the low price, mostly thanks to its metallic build. Even so, we do recommend you get your new Galaxy Tab A8 a case, as it's always better to properly protect your devices. The LCD screen has a 1920x1200 pixel resolution, which means it delivers crisp and clear images, making it a great choice if you want a tablet that you can stream a lot of content. The battery life is also pretty great as it's rated to last for up to 9 hours. And at the end of a long day, you can use fast charging to get it back up to full in no time.

These cool discounts of up to $60 are only available for a limited time, so you should definitely hurry up and pick up a Galaxy Tab A8 while you can.