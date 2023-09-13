Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $230 $330 Save $100 Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 makes for a great streaming device, and is best suited for pleasure and not work. While not the most powerful tablet, it's responsive feel and larger 10.5-inch screen make it the perfect medio tablet. With the 128GB option getting a $100 discount, and the 32GB option getting a $50 discount, both are at stellar price points. $230 at Samsung

There's a lot that can be said about cheap tablets these days, and contrary to what you might think about these less expensive alternatives, some are actually quite worth the money if you're in need of something basic. Some people just like to kick back at the end of the day with a tablet and stream their favorite TV shows, and they don't need to spend hundreds of dollars for a device to do that.

Case in point, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 clocks in at just over $300 normally, but offers one of the best tablets for media and streaming you can get at the moment. Now it's even better, with the Discover Samsung Fall Sale bringing this affordable device down to an even cheaper price point, with the 128GB option getting a $100 discount and the 32GB option getting a $50 discount.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is worth your money

In terms of value, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers a good balance between price and performance. It's not the most powerful tablet out there, but there's enough power here to tackle simpler apps, streaming, browsing, and even a bit of light gaming, with little problems. The Galaxy Tab A8 is also one of the few cheaper tablets out there that can still mesh with the Galaxy ecosystem well, making it a great budget option for owners of Samsung phones like the flagship Galaxy S23 or the cheaper Galaxy A54 5G.

Powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core 2.0Ghz processor, and up to 4GB of RAM depending on the storage capacity you choose, there's plenty of juice to handle the basics and then some without bogging down too much. The 10.5-inch display is large enough to watch a movie or stream a TV show without having to squint, but the larger bezels will limit how productive you can be if you plan to do any sort of work with it. However, the battery life is pretty good considering the price, with upwards of 7-hours of run time on a single charge plus fast charging capabilities to get it back up and running quickly.

If you go into the Galaxy Tab A8 with the proper expectations, you'll be pleasantly surprised by how it performs. It's not a multitasking machine or a high-productivity tablet, this device was designed pure and simply to be an excellent media tablet. Yes, you can do a bit more than that with it, but you won't get the performance you would out of say the more premium Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets. That said, the Galaxy Tab A8 is at a fair price point to start, but with these deals taking up to $100 off, it's an even better buy that offers a great value for those in need of a simple streaming companion.