When it comes to affordable, dependable, and easy-to-use tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 earned high praise in our lists of best Android tablets for 2023 and the best Samsung tablets. It's a quality tablet at a quality price, typically retailing for around $280, but there are often deals that bring that price down quite a bit. The lowest price we've seen was during Black Friday, but right now, the tablet is $50 off ahead of Prime Day. Best Buy is offering the 64GB and the 128GB models in either gray or rose gold. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so it's better to act on it now while it's still around.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab A8

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a pretty good value thanks to its affordable price: it's a fantastic budget option for anyone who doesn't want to spend over $300 on a new tablet. With a 10.5-inch display that boasts a 1920x1080-pixel resolution, you can comfortably stream media in high definition. Be aware that it's not the brightest screen, but that shouldn't be a problem if you mainly plan on using this tablet to stream shows around the house.

The option for expandable storage of up to 1TB through microSD cards will come in handy if you're thinking about storing your media library on the Tab A8. But don't expect to do any serious work or multitasking with its paltry 4GB RAM — this is a media consumption device first and foremost. Still, it can easily handle some light gaming thanks to its decent Unisoc processor.

All told, it's clear that Samsung made some hardware sacrifices here and there to get the Tab A8 to a more palatable price point. But if you're looking for a full-sized tablet to have lying around the house without breaking the bank, it strikes an ideal balance of price and performance, and today's deal tips the scales even further towards value-buy.