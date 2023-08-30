Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget tablet that's ideal for both work and fun. With its 10.5-inch LCD screen, streaming videos and connecting with family will be crisp and clear. This tablet also has a long battery life, so you won't need to worry about being strapped to the charger. With this deal, you can save $130 on the 128GB version. $140 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a budget tablet with a modern design. Whether you’re an adult purchasing this tablet or buying one for a young person you know, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a good Android tablet to add to your Galaxy ecosystem because you can go from a smartphone to a computer, and back to a tablet with ease.

Obviously, there are other Samsung Galaxy tablets you can buy, but if you’re simply interested in an affordable device that works for everyone in your family, you should take a look at the Galaxy Tab A8. Right now, you can snag three models of the Galaxy Tab A8 on sale today. The 32GB version is $140, the 64GB is $180, and the 128GB tablet is just $200.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is worth buying

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a great tablet for those who are always on the move. With the ability to work for hours on a single charge you can complete any task hassle-free, and if you need to top it off you can do so using a USB-C cable. The 10.5-inch LCD screen has a 1920x1200 resolution, which works well for streaming, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera.

Considering the power built into this tablet with the Octa-Core chipset, it works well as a work device or if you strictly need it for play. The Tab A8 only comes in three storage sizes, ranging from 32GB up to 128GB. That would be plenty of room for videos and documents, but if you’re adding a lot of media, it may take up significant space. We always advise that you go for the one with the most storage that your budget allows, but the good thing is that if you run out of storage down the line you can use a microSD card to expand your storage up to 1TB.

The Tab A8 is also lightweight, weighing only 1 pound, which makes it easy to carry around. You can only get the silver model tablet for this deal, but for savings on this tablet, you can pick up a Galaxy Tab A8 case if the color really bothers you.