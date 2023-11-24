Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 From a leader in user-friendly tablet experiences, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has just enough firepower to tackle common day-to-day tasks. Its OneUI implementation of Android sports an intuitive interface with plenty of customization options. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy $150 at Samsung

A tablet's biggest purpose in life is to make yours easier, and Samsung's extensive experience with Android engineering and interface design allows the Galaxy Tab A8 to do just that. It's not exactly packed with high-end hardware, but it's easily powerful enough to surf the web, stream videos, enjoy your personal media collection, and play lightweight games.

It's not the absolute most affordable Android tablet, but with an $80 discount on the 32GB base model for Black Friday, it is one of the best tablet deals in the next several days. If you're willing to spend a little more, $20 bumps it up to 64GB and $40 to 128GB. And, unlike most of the actually cheaper options, it still looks and feels like a premium device.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is still a great purchase

The Tab A8's not exactly new, and it wasn't some kind of powerhouse when it first hit the market. While it only saw iterative updates compared to its predecessor, the Tab A7, devices like these don't need flashy, cutting-edge technology to do what they do best. That's why, almost 2 years later, it's still worth considering at a nearly 40% discount for Black Friday.

It may go without saying that you won't be playing any next-generation console games on what's otherwise a primarily entertainment-focused piece of equipment. But you will find it especially easy to set up the OneUI Android skin exactly how you like it. The tablet's sleek form factor, lightweight, high resolution, relatively premium appearance, and less-than-boring (if not exactly flashy) color options punch higher than its price class.

So, what can you do with the Tab A8? For starters, any reasonably common activity in a web browser should pose no problem. Of course, it offers access to the vast Google Play Store, so the sky's the limit outside of especially resource-intensive apps. Checking email, browsing social media, reading the news or your favorite books, and light gaming are right up this slate's alley. It even offers exceptional battery life and charges pretty quickly.

Naturally, it's not perfect, but the only notable complaints have come from asking it to do too much. It's not built for multitasking (and therefore not great for working), doesn't boast the fastest load times or snappiest animations, and definitely won't perform anywhere near the level of the Tab S Series. But starting at just $140, it's the perfect choice to stay connected via a decent-sized screen without lugging around a laptop.