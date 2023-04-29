Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $179 $230 Save $51 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a peppy 10.5" Android tablet that's great for streaming videos and calls and just browsing around the web. It's even great for some light gaming. You can get yours this weekend for 20% off across multiple retailers — pricing starts at $179, but we recommend the 64GB and 128GB versions at $219 and $259. Save 20% at Amazon Save 20% at Samsung Save 20% at Best Buy

Between our homes and work, a lot of us like to hang out in our so-called "third places" like a friend's house or the coffee shop. Turns out a good portion of society also likes to jump onto a "third device" between our computers and phones and we think Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 strikes the right balance. This weekend, you can pick one up and save more than 20% on a great Android slab.

What's great about the Galaxy Tab A8

The Galaxy Tab A8 is a pretty good choice for when you want the display of a laptop without the keyboard attached to it. The 10.5" screen does pretty well indoors for streaming content and video calls as our Connor Nolan notes in our product review.

Don't like how Apple locks you down with its ecosystem and pricey hardware? This is the antithesis of that. And this ain't no Amazon Fire tablet, either: here, you get all the usability of Android through the Google Play ecosystem, the extra touches that Samsung's One UI provides — Good Lock hosting a whole suite of them — and consistently moderate performance and enhanced endurance thanks to its Unisoc octa-core SoC and 7,040mAh battery.

It's a solid tablet that's received updates to Android 13 and is set to continue receiving security patches for a couple years to come.

Why buy a Galaxy Tab A8 today?

The Tab A8 is a solid buy across its 32, 64, and 128GB memory tiers at their MSRPs of $230, $280, and $330. Right now, though, you can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung direct for $179, $219, and $259, respectively. We do recommend picking up either the 64GB or 128GB versions as they get an extra gigabyte of RAM for improved multitasking. But at least you get your choice of pleasing, pastelly colors from Pink Gold to Dark Gray to Silver.

All the above retailers offer financing of some sort with Amazon letting you pay over four or five months, Best Buy linking up with ZIP to get four monthly payments, and Samsung doing 12-month financing.