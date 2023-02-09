Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet. Storage 32, 64, 128 GB CPU Unisoc Tiger T618 Memory 3 or 4 GB Battery Up to 9h Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP, 5MP Display (Size, Resolution) 10.5" 1920 x 1200 Price Starting at $230 Headphone jack Yes From $140 at Best Buy From $140 at Samsung From $140 at Amazon

Given the brand’s dominance in the Android smartphone market, it’s no surprise that Samsung also makes many of the best Android tablets. Buyers in the market who are looking to splurge on a high-end Android tablet should consider one of the Galaxy Tab S8 models, but if all you need is a basic multimedia device that’s easy on the wallet, then you should know that Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung have a killer deal right now on the Galaxy Tab A8. This is already one of our favorite budget Android tablets, but at this sale price of just $140 after a juicy $90 price cut, the 32GB Galaxy Tab A8 is a steal – provided you’re okay with the limited storage.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Tab A8

We picked the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as the best cheap Android tablet, and it even got a nod in our roundup of the five best Android tablets (with Samsung’s Galaxy lineup taking three of the nine spots on that list). Any cheap device is naturally going to have some limitations, and the Tab A8 is no exception. Thankfully, Samsung didn’t cut too many corners here, especially with this latest model.

For this current-gen refresh, Samsung gave the Tab A series a much-needed facelift, updating the backplate to give it an almost iPad-like aesthetic. The 10.5-inch 1920x1200 touch display is also very nice for something at this price point. That Full HD panel, plus its quad stereo speakers, make this budget Galaxy tablet a fine multimedia device. For software, the Tab A8 runs on Samsung’s One UI, which is the brand’s own streamlined version of the Android operating system.

We found the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 to be a worthy performer for basic everyday tablet tasks. The biggest compromise with this particular Galaxy Tab A8 is its 32GB of onboard storage. That’s a bit anemic if you’re a heavier tablet user, but that’s also why it’s so cheap. The Galaxy Tab A8 also lacks a fingerprint sensor for quickly unlocking the tablet, which may or may not be a sticking point for you.

If the limited onboard storage isn’t a deal-breaker, this Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a killer bargain for just $140 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung right now. More demanding users and chronic multitaskers will probably be served better with a higher-end tablet, but once you start looking at upgrades, you can expect to pay considerably more.